Car lands on roof in Fife crash

A car has landed on its roof in a crash in Fife.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called Upper Largo just after 6am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says it spent about an hour at the scene.

Reports suggest part of Main Street has been closed with drivers diverted via Aithernie Drive.

Stagecoach says its 95 bus service is unable to serve Colinsburgh due to the road closure.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

