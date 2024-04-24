Firefighters tackling house fire in Dunfermline

Firefighters are currently tackling a house fire in Dunfermline.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm on Wednesday on Brucefield Avenue.

Three fire crews are at the scene as firefighters use hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a dwelling fire on Brucefield Avenue at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

“Three pumping appliances remain in attendance.”

