Firefighters tackling house fire in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Firefighters tackling house fire in Dunfermline

Crews remain at the scene on Brucefield Avenue.

By Andrew Robson
Brucefield Avenue in Dunfermline.
Brucefield Avenue in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Firefighters are currently tackling a house fire in Dunfermline.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm on Wednesday on Brucefield Avenue.

Three fire crews are at the scene as firefighters use hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a dwelling fire on Brucefield Avenue at 2.05pm on Wednesday.

“Three pumping appliances remain in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Fife

Main Street, Upper Largo
Man taken to hospital and arrested after car lands on roof in Fife crash
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations
Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening
A head and shoulders shot of Dougray Scott, who is is heading to Kirkcaldy
Mission: Impossible star Dougray Scott heading to Kirkcaldy for this year's Adam Smith Festival
Main Street, Upper Largo
Car lands on roof in Fife crash
The new Leven railway station.
Improved Levenmouth bus services announced to complement rail link launch
3
Smoke billowing from the house fire on Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Three crews called to house fire in Glenrothes
Former mineworker Euphemia Sutherland, left, after whom one of the streets is named. Image: Supplied by Elaine Lashbrook.
Family's relief as Dunfermline street name in gran's honour to stay - despite putting…
The David Anderson Marina in Newport.
Plans for Euro 2024 fan zone in Newport on banks of River Tay
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sport bar plans lodged
Michael Dickson.
Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up

Conversation