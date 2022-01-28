Zak Rudden: Dundee and Partick ‘a bit apart’ in transfer fee says Jags boss Ian McCall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee and Partick Thistle are still “a bit apart” in agreeing a transfer fee for striker Zak Rudden, according to Ian McCall.

The Scotland Under-21 international is out of contract with the Firhill club in the summer but the Dark Blues have already made their move securing Rudden’s services in a pre-contract agreement.

Dundee are keen to get their man earlier than the summer and are in talks with the Jags for a move this window.

Clubs ‘in conversation’

Discussions continue between the clubs but, according to the Glasgow Evening Times, any deal might go right to the transfer deadline at midnight on Monday.

“We’re in conversation,” Thistle manager Ian McCall said of Dundee’s interest.

“I think we’re still a wee bit apart. But we will just have to see how that progresses.”

Partick travel to Angus tomorrow to face Arbroath at Gayfield.

McCall says he is still to decide if their second-top scorer will feature in the Championship clash.

“I will make a decision on that and we’ll see where his head is at.

“In the Championship we can loan players in February as well so it’s a little bit different. I think obviously the Zak thing may go to the wire, we’ll just have to wait and see.”