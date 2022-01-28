Darren Ferguson says Jeando Fuchs’ Dundee United departure ‘not about money’ as Peterborough boss hails new signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Darren Ferguson says Jeando Fuchs’ Dundee United departure ‘not about money’ as Peterborough boss hails new signing

By Ewan Smith
January 28 2022, 2.09pm Updated: January 28 2022, 9.50pm
Jeando Fuchs has left Dundee United to join Peterborough United
Jeando Fuchs has left Dundee United to join Peterborough United

Jeando Fuchs has completed a switch from Dundee United to Peterborough United with his new boss insisting the move was ‘never about money.’

Fuchs has moved to the English Championship side after they agreed a fee with United to buy out the remaining six months of his Tannadice deal.

The move, exclusively revealed by Courier Sport,  will free up resources for Dundee United to make further moves in the transfer market.

Kevin McDonald is high on their wanted list after a successful training stint.

Jeando Fuchs impressed during his 15 months at Dundee United

United were keen to keep McDonald but boss Tam Courts admitted on Wednesday he had to move players on before bringing new stars in.

And while United fans will miss combative Cameroon midfielder Fuchs, Posh boss Darren Ferguson insists money hasn’t enticed him to his club.

“We enquired about him in the summer,” Ferguson told Peterborough’s official website.

“But we couldn’t get it over the line.

“He’s is an aggressive midfield player with plenty of energy. He breaks things up and is good enough on the ball.

“He gets up against people, is tenacious and is good at intercepting things.

“There are areas we can improve him on and I’ve spoken to him about that.

Jeando Fuchs attitude ‘first class’

“His attitude was first class. It was never about money or anything like that.

“He drove down last night and I really liked how keen he was to come to us.”

United confirmed Fuchs’ departure on their website, wishing him all the best for the future.

He played 44 times for United and quickly won over the fans with his full-on playing style.

However, Fuchs was continually linked with moves to England and claimed in an interview a French website that multiple teams – including both Old Firm clubs – were interested in him.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to cash in on Jeando Fuchs after Peterborough United offer accepted

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier