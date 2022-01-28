Darren Ferguson says Jeando Fuchs’ Dundee United departure ‘not about money’ as Peterborough boss hails new signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeando Fuchs has completed a switch from Dundee United to Peterborough United with his new boss insisting the move was ‘never about money.’

Fuchs has moved to the English Championship side after they agreed a fee with United to buy out the remaining six months of his Tannadice deal.

The move, exclusively revealed by Courier Sport, will free up resources for Dundee United to make further moves in the transfer market.

Kevin McDonald is high on their wanted list after a successful training stint.

United were keen to keep McDonald but boss Tam Courts admitted on Wednesday he had to move players on before bringing new stars in.

And while United fans will miss combative Cameroon midfielder Fuchs, Posh boss Darren Ferguson insists money hasn’t enticed him to his club.

“We enquired about him in the summer,” Ferguson told Peterborough’s official website.

🗣 "After a win it's always important to think forward because it's not the same game. We need to improve and give more." 📺 Midfielder Jeando Fuchs spoke to DUTV earlier this week ahead of tomorrow's match against Livingston ➡️ https://t.co/ohcB9sItyh#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/GLWv8AIS7L — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 12, 2021

“But we couldn’t get it over the line.

“He’s is an aggressive midfield player with plenty of energy. He breaks things up and is good enough on the ball.

“He gets up against people, is tenacious and is good at intercepting things.

“There are areas we can improve him on and I’ve spoken to him about that.

Jeando Fuchs attitude ‘first class’

“His attitude was first class. It was never about money or anything like that.

“He drove down last night and I really liked how keen he was to come to us.”

United confirmed Fuchs’ departure on their website, wishing him all the best for the future.

He played 44 times for United and quickly won over the fans with his full-on playing style.

However, Fuchs was continually linked with moves to England and claimed in an interview a French website that multiple teams – including both Old Firm clubs – were interested in him.