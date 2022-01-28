EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to cash in on Jeando Fuchs after Peterborough United offer accepted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to cash in on Jeando Fuchs after accepting an offer from Peterborough United.

Courier Sport understands the Tannadice side have agreed a six-figure fee for their Cameroonian midfielder.

Should the 24-year-old catch the eye with the English Championship side, it is understood the Tangerines also have secured a healthy sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Fuchs arrived at United in October 2020 and grew into his role in the Tangerines’ midfield, becoming something of a fan favourite earlier this season.

However, he has been keen on a move to English football for several months and gave an interview to a French publication in December linking himself with Peterborough, along with Blackpool and Wigan, Stuttgart in Germany and Rangers and Celtic in Scotland.

His top team appearances have been more sporadic though December and January following a dip in form – and Fuchs’ departure could allow United wiggle room to add to the squad before the transfer window shuts.