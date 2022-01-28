Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
January 28 2022, 11.23am
Music classes for kids from NYOS

National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) runs training ensembles every summer and this year, they’re taking place locally. Here’s what you need to know.

Do you have a young musician in the house aged 8 to 14? Summer might still seem very far away at the moment when we’re still waking up and coming home in the dark.

But if you’re looking for music classes for kids and don’t want your child to miss out on the chance to train with Scotland’s national youth orchestra, you need to act quick!

Applications for NYOS Training Ensembles close Tuesday 22 February 2022.

What do the youth orchestra Training Ensembles involve?

The Training Ensembles are short, non-auditioned summer music courses for kids in strings (including harp and pedal harp), wind, brass and percussion. As well as having fun playing with fellow musicians, participants will focus on learning repertoire, listening skills, musicianship and audition preparation.

And they’ll get to learn together in the same room, as the NYOS Training Ensembles will be coming back in person for this summer.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Kirsteen Davidson Kelly says: “We are delighted to be welcoming our musicians back for in-person courses this year. We are continually assessing the ongoing situation with Covid and monitoring guidance to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for all participants. We will provide an update on Covid guidance shortly before the courses. The well-being of our musicians, staff and audiences is our main priority so please do get in touch should you have any questions regarding this.”

It’s great news because playing in person as part of a youth orchestra comes with lots of advantages, like improving listening skills, balance and control.

NYOS Training Ensembles: Fees, dates, where and when to apply

Percussion class from Scotland's youth orchestra

Applications close Tuesday 22 February so don’t delay. Here is the key information you need to know.

WHEN: Courses take place between 27 July and 4 August 2022.

WHERE: The venue is Kilgraston School (situated locally in Perthshire).

COST: £250.

There is financial assistance for NYOS available, too. Bursaries can help participants who may find it difficult to cover membership fees. Each case is assessed individually and all applications are treated in the strictest confidence.

Learn more about the different National Youth Orchestras of Scotland Training Ensembles on offer and apply before Tuesday 22 February.

