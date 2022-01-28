[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) runs training ensembles every summer and this year, they’re taking place locally. Here’s what you need to know.

Do you have a young musician in the house aged 8 to 14? Summer might still seem very far away at the moment when we’re still waking up and coming home in the dark.

But if you’re looking for music classes for kids and don’t want your child to miss out on the chance to train with Scotland’s national youth orchestra, you need to act quick!

Applications for NYOS Training Ensembles close Tuesday 22 February 2022.

What do the youth orchestra Training Ensembles involve?

The Training Ensembles are short, non-auditioned summer music courses for kids in strings (including harp and pedal harp), wind, brass and percussion. As well as having fun playing with fellow musicians, participants will focus on learning repertoire, listening skills, musicianship and audition preparation.

And they’ll get to learn together in the same room, as the NYOS Training Ensembles will be coming back in person for this summer.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Kirsteen Davidson Kelly says: “We are delighted to be welcoming our musicians back for in-person courses this year. We are continually assessing the ongoing situation with Covid and monitoring guidance to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for all participants. We will provide an update on Covid guidance shortly before the courses. The well-being of our musicians, staff and audiences is our main priority so please do get in touch should you have any questions regarding this.”

It’s great news because playing in person as part of a youth orchestra comes with lots of advantages, like improving listening skills, balance and control.

NYOS Training Ensembles: Fees, dates, where and when to apply

Applications close Tuesday 22 February so don’t delay. Here is the key information you need to know.

WHEN: Courses take place between 27 July and 4 August 2022.

WHERE: The venue is Kilgraston School (situated locally in Perthshire).

COST: £250.

There is financial assistance for NYOS available, too. Bursaries can help participants who may find it difficult to cover membership fees. Each case is assessed individually and all applications are treated in the strictest confidence.

Learn more about the different National Youth Orchestras of Scotland Training Ensembles on offer and apply before Tuesday 22 February.