Do you play a musical instrument? Apply to the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland to learn and perform in person, with classical and jazz courses open to new students.

Have you been learning to play a musical instrument for a while now, but wonder how you can boost your skills and become an even better performer?

Perhaps you already play for your school or regional orchestra, and want to know what’s next?

Apply to the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland and take your music skills to the next level.

You can apply to National Youth Orchestras of Scotland courses NOW

In-person courses and live performances will return again in 2022, all you need to do is apply to the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland.

It means Scotland’s talented young musicians will once again meet in person to learn, collaborate and play. They’ll soon be back to performing in prestigious venues across Scotland.

Ensembles returning in 2022 include:

Classical (NYOS Junior, Senior and Symphony Orchestras).

(NYOS Junior, Senior and Symphony Orchestras). Jazz (Jazz Access, Summer School and Jazz Orchestra).

Head of Ensembles, Judith Archibald said: “NYOS is excited to welcome back Scotland’s talented musicians in 2022, and we are determined to make music together again.

“These past two years have been a period of adversity and great change, and we have been inspired by the resilience of our young people who have been determined to make music, whilst looking to make a positive impact on the world around them.

“We have a group of world class soloists and guest artists to inspire them, the finest tutors to guide them and amazing repertoire to excite them.”

How NYOS can help boost your music skills

If you want to take your musical instrument performances to the next level, why not learn from the best?

Apply to National Youth Orchestras of Scotland courses and you can do exactly that. It’s a great chance for Scotland’s most promising young musicians to learn from world-class tutors, international jazz musicians and eminent conductors.

For example, in-person jazz courses will once again return to the breath-taking surroundings of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on the Isle of Skye.

You’ll gather with all NYOS Jazz members gather for a week of collaborations, informal performances and listening parties.

Plus, NYOS Jazz Orchestra turns 30 next year! The Autumn 2022 course will be joined by inspiring guest soloists, tutors and directors from the past three decades.

Meanwhile NYOS Symphony Orchestra will also be joined by fantastic soloists and world-renowned conductors in 2022. Saxophonist and BBC Young Musician 2016 finalist Jess Gillam will join the orchestra spring concerts, presented in partnership with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Those admitted to the NYOS Senior Orchestra will also learn lots. They’ll have the opportunity to perform an orchestral repertoire of the highest standard, regularly played by professional orchestras around the world.

Meanwhile, get your musical tuition journey started early with the NYOS Junior Orchestra. This first step on the NYOS Classical Pathway is a unique opportunity for younger players to experience playing in a full symphonic orchestra. In 2022, the Junior Orchestra will once again perform an entire symphony in its summer concert!

Application deadlines to join NYOS – what you need to know

Ready to take the next step and apply to the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland?

The great news is, there is no cost to audition for NYOS and bursaries are available.

Some key details for classical and jazz NYOS applications are:

Applications open, Friday 20 September

Application closing date, Tuesday 28 September

Audition video deadline, Monday 25 October

All instrumentalists with Scottish connections are invited to apply to NYOS. This includes those born in Scotland, living in Scotland, studying in Scotland or with Scottish family.

Get ready to take your music to the next level and go national! More information to help you apply to the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) is available online.