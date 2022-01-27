Dundee United interest in Kevin McDonald still ‘live’ as boss Tam Courts offers transfer window update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are still interested in signing former Dundee midfielder Kevin McDonald.

Ex-Scotland star McDonald spent several days training with United at the start of January as he begins his comeback from a kidney transplant.

And while he left their St Andrews base this week to train with Premiership rivals St Johnstone, McDonald is still on United’s radar.

The highly-experienced midfielder has played over 400 games in English football with Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United and Burnley.

At 33, he has been capped five times by Scotland.

While United are keen to tie McDonald up on a deal, St Johnstone are in a position to move quicker on a contract offer.

Saints are actively pursuing new signings but United boss Tam Courts insists his club is an “attractive proposition” to McDonald.

“Kevin had committed to visiting another club and we had to respect that,” said Courts.

“But Kevin is a player we like and he would definitely fit into the way we play here.

Kevin McDonald was forced to put his football career on hold to tackle a life-threatening kidney condition. After juggling major surgery and becoming a father, he’s back in training and hoping to play again 💙pic.twitter.com/gqKSSuPK1T — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 13, 2021

“So it might be something that we revisit moving forward.

“We are obviously a very attractive proposition and Kevin has said as much.

“We are just not in the market to do business right now.

“It’s going to come down to timing.

“We have been very patient with our recruitment in previous windows, so we will do the same again.”

Tam Courts offers transfer deadline update

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed there could be new signings at Tannadice before the window closes on Monday.

The McDonald move is NOT time-barred as he is currently a free agent.

Elsewhere, Courts is seeking to freshen things up in defence and attacking midfield.

But United need movement on the likes of Flo Hoti and Max Biamou before they can make additions.

Hoti’s proposed loan move to Dunfermline appears to be off as he seeks clarity on his long-term future at United.

And Biamou is seeking a move back to England, with Cambridge United and Colchester United reportedly interested in the French striker.

“If there a couple going out then that might open up a couple of possibilities,” added Courts.

“Our recruitment will be agile as to what the market dictates.

“But there might be one or two going out on loan or permanently.

“That could bring up an opportunity to bring one or two in.”