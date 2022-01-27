Dundee United interest in Kevin McDonald still ‘live’ as boss Tam Courts offers transfer window update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United interest in Kevin McDonald still ‘live’ as boss Tam Courts offers transfer window update

By Ewan Smith
January 27 2022, 10.26pm
Kevin McDonald is still on Dundee United's radar
Kevin McDonald is still on Dundee United's radar

Dundee United are still interested in signing former Dundee midfielder Kevin McDonald.

Ex-Scotland star McDonald spent several days training with United at the start of January as he begins his comeback from a kidney transplant.

And while he left their St Andrews base this week to train with Premiership rivals St Johnstone, McDonald is still on United’s radar.

The highly-experienced midfielder has played over 400 games in English football with Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United and Burnley.

At 33, he has been capped five times by Scotland.

Former Fulham ace Kevin McDonald is said to be training with Dundee United.
Kevin McDonald is still being pursued by Dundee United

While United are keen to tie McDonald up on a deal, St Johnstone are in a position to move quicker on a contract offer.

Saints are actively pursuing new signings but United boss Tam Courts insists his club is an “attractive proposition” to McDonald.

“Kevin had committed to visiting another club and we had to respect that,” said Courts.

“But Kevin is a player we like and he would definitely fit into the way we play here.

“So it might be something that we revisit moving forward.

“We are obviously a very attractive proposition and Kevin has said as much.

“We are just not in the market to do business right now.

“It’s going to come down to timing.

“We have been very patient with our recruitment in previous windows, so we will do the same again.”

Tam Courts offers transfer deadline update

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is still keen to add new players to his squad

Meanwhile, Courts has revealed there could be new signings at Tannadice before the window closes on Monday.

The McDonald move is NOT time-barred as he is currently a free agent.

Elsewhere, Courts is seeking to freshen things up in defence and attacking midfield.

But United need movement on the likes of Flo Hoti and Max Biamou before they can make additions.

Hoti’s proposed loan move to Dunfermline appears to be off as he seeks clarity on his long-term future at United.

Max Biamou knows his future lies away from Dundee United

And Biamou is seeking a move back to England, with Cambridge United and Colchester United reportedly interested in the French striker.

“If there a couple going out then that might open up a couple of possibilities,” added Courts.

“Our recruitment will be agile as to what the market dictates.

“But there might be one or two going out on loan or permanently.

“That could bring up an opportunity to bring one or two in.”

3 Dundee United talking points as Nicky Clark’s dramatic double seals win v Ross County ahead of Celtic trip

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]