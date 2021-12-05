Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists Jeando Fuchs Celtic and Rangers links are ‘natural’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts is ‘not surprised’ to hear of Old Firm interest in Jeando Fuchs after the Cameroon-born midfielder claimed Celtic and Rangers have held talks with his agent.

Fuchs insisted in an interview with French website Foot Mercato that the Glasgow giants had been in contact with his agent.

He also cited interest from English sides Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan and German cracks Stuttgart as his contract is set to expire in May.

“I am at the end of my contract in May,” Fuchs told Foot Mercato.

“I’m waiting to see something concrete and see if I have a choice to make at that time. I am not in a hurry.

The goal starts fae a Jeando Fuchs diving heeder. He needs appreciated massively for all he does n' did today. pic.twitter.com/Iy50Sz7ehI — SHEDHEDS 🇮🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@shedheds) September 20, 2021

“We are well placed, we are having a good season. I don’t want to jump into another quagmire and regret again afterwards.

“There has been contact with Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan. Stuttgart have taken information since the summer.

“There has been from Celtic and Rangers as well, but nothing more. A Premier League club as well. England would be good.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts not surprised by Jeando Fuchs interest claims

Fuchs started in Sunday’s 3-0 lost to Celtic.

And United boss Courts admitted big club interest in the Cameroon star was ‘natural.’

Courts has previously expressed his hopes that United success could convince star players like Fuchs to prolong their stay.

But he added: “Even from Jeando’s performance today you can see he is a top player not just for us but in this league.

“I have always gone on record as saying if any players, particularly top performing ones, have aspirations to get to the top level then the types of club you mentioned will naturally be interested.

“Jeando is a very focused guy and our relationship is really strong.

“He likes to do his talking on the pitch so there is not much more I can say on that.”