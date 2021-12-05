Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists Jeando Fuchs Celtic and Rangers links are ‘natural’

By Ewan Smith
December 5 2021, 3.07pm Updated: December 6 2021, 10.55am
Jeando Fuchs claims Rangers and Celtic have been in contact with his agent
Tam Courts is ‘not surprised’ to hear of Old Firm interest in Jeando Fuchs after the Cameroon-born midfielder claimed Celtic and Rangers have held talks with his agent.

Fuchs insisted in an interview with French website Foot Mercato that the Glasgow giants had been in contact with his agent.

He also cited interest from English sides Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan and German cracks Stuttgart as his contract is set to expire in May.

“I am at the end of my contract in May,” Fuchs told Foot Mercato.

“I’m waiting to see something concrete and see if I have a choice to make at that time. I am not in a hurry.

“We are well placed, we are having a good season. I don’t want to jump into another quagmire and regret again afterwards.

“There has been contact with Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan. Stuttgart have taken information since the summer.

“There has been from Celtic and Rangers as well, but nothing more. A Premier League club as well. England would be good.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts not surprised by Jeando Fuchs interest claims

Fuchs started in Sunday’s 3-0 lost to Celtic.

And United boss Courts admitted big club interest in the Cameroon star was ‘natural.’

Courts has previously expressed his hopes that United success could convince star players like Fuchs to prolong their stay.

Jeando Fuchs has been immense for Dundee United at times this season

But he added: “Even from Jeando’s performance today you can see he is a top player not just for us but in this league.

“I have always gone on record as saying if any players, particularly top performing ones, have aspirations to get to the top level then the types of club you mentioned will naturally be interested.

“Jeando is a very focused guy and our relationship is really strong.

“He likes to do his talking on the pitch so there is not much more I can say on that.”

In-demand Dundee United stars may snub moves to pen new contracts at Tannadice, insists Tam Courts

 

