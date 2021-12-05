Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Parkour and ‘furbabies’: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
December 5 2021, 4.00pm Updated: December 5 2021, 4.36pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Palestinians light Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock
Runners take part in the annual Santa Fun Run in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
White Indian tiger at Liberec Zoo, Liberec, Czech Republic. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock
Anton Toy the Poodle attends the Victorian Christmas themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Collingham Memorial Hall, Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Archie Lees (3) and Alfie Lees (5) hold Clifford’s lead. Something BIG has arrived in Leicester Square – A 10ft bronze statue of Clifford the Big Red Dog is unveiled by to celebrate the release of the family film of the season, Clifford the Big Red Dog in UK Cinemas December 10th. PinPep/Shutterstock
People watch Strokkur, a fountain-type geyser located in a geothermal area beside the Hvita River in Iceland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Fans dressed up as comic and animation characters pose for photos during the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con in Los Angeles, the Unites States. The three-day Los Angeles Comic Con, one of the most diverse and celebrated pop culture events in the US, finishes today. Xinhua/Shutterstock
First Great Parade Of Huehuenches And Chinelos In Mexico City. Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Palestinians practise parkour during sunset, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock
Visitors view light installations during the Seasky International Light Show in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Xinhua/Shutterstock

 