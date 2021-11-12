Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In-demand Dundee United stars may snub moves to pen new contracts at Tannadice, insists Tam Courts

By Sean Hamilton
November 12 2021, 10.26pm
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts hopes to convince his star players to stay at Tannadice.
Tam Courts insists top stars Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes could pen new deals at Dundee United.

The Tangerines trio are heading into the last six months of their contracts – and interest from other clubs in Siegrist and Fuchs has been reported for months.

United’s Swiss goalkeeper issued a cryptic, “What will be, will be,” statement when asked about talks on a new deal at Tannadice, which Courier Sport understands are underway.

But Courts believes he, Fuchs – and Ian Harkes – may be convinced to stay at United rather than moving on in January or at the end of the season.

United’s head coach said: “Do I think there’s a chance they might stay? Yes, absolutely and I will put Ian Harkes in that category as well.

Tam Courts is hopeful of tying the likes of Benjamin Siegrist to a new contract

“We want to develop players to a point where they’re attractive to other clubs, preferably when they’re under contract so we get a return on the investment.

“But alternatively, we also want to create something at the club which makes the top players want to stay.

“We want them to feel part of something that will continue to develop and grow so they’re happy playing their football here.

“Tony and the recruitment team are handling the contract situations.

“Tony is in regular communication with the players’ agents and the players directly.

“The performance levels of the players and the way they are training suggests to me they are comfortable.

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is handling new contract discussions

“So it’s something that will evolve over the weeks and months.”

The evolution of those discussions will inform United’s other January business, which is already under discussion.

And the prospect of adding further “quality” is something Courts is keen on – as long as potential recruits genuinely strengthen United’s squad.

He explained: “We have been having meetings about the squad and what the plans for January will be.

“We will have Marc McNulty returning then as well, which will be like getting a new player into the squad.

“We want to keep on top of the contractual situation in terms of the guys whose contracts will be expiring and also look at what’s out there as well.

Marc McNulty is on course to return to action for Dundee United in the New Year

“It’s always an ongoing process. We want to give the players help and assistance because we have gone to the well a lot with the same players.

“So if we can add a bit of quality, if it’s out there, then that gives the squad a boost and increases the level of competition.

“But you don’t want to be doing anything unless it does that and it’s what’s best for the group.

“It’s a tricky window but we’re looking forward to it, we want to see if there’s some value out there.

“The players who are not playing at the moment are pushing hard to get in, so come January we will know what we’ve got and what we need.”

