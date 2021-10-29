Tam Courts aims to make Dundee United the ‘selling club’ that star players DON’T want to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts aims to make Dundee United the ‘selling club’ that star players DON’T want to leave

By Ewan Smith
October 29 2021, 10.26pm
Tam Courts hopes to be able to convince star players like Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs to stay on longer
Tam Courts hopes to be able to convince star players like Benjamin Siegrist and Jeando Fuchs to stay on longer

Dundee United boss Tam Courts knows his side’s superb early season form could attract big name suitors for his star men in January.

Courts freely admits United are a ‘selling club’ that will one day lose star men such as Jeando Fuchs and Benjamin Siegrist.

Both players are out-of-contract in the summer.

But Courts wants to build a culture of success at United that entices big name players to prolong their stay.

“With your top players, on one hand you have to accept they could go,” said Courts.

“On the other hand, you try to create something special that makes them want to stay.

Tam Courts wants to create a ‘special environment’ at Dundee United

“My job here is to understand that we have to develop players to be able to sell them.

“But we also have to create an environment that gives them a want and willingness to stay longer.

“This is a big club with a big fan base. There’s nothing better than the fans seeing their best players committing to the club.

Dundee United are building a strong connection with their fans

“There also has to be a sense of realism.

“We are still early in the season to be considering players potentially going.

“But if we can keep delivering on the pitch and keep giving the players something they feel attached to then it can help us.

“They can enjoy their time here so much that they want to stay.

Courts aiming to unlock United’s potential

“All these players came to Dundee United in the first place because it is a big club in it’s own right.

“They can see the potential. If we can help the club realise its’ potential then these players would decide to prolong their stay.

“They could then play together for a lot longer.

“That’s what the fans would want, it’s what we would want but we are also realistic and know that players have their own minds.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United are a selling club like every team in the league

Tam Courts admits Dundee United are a selling club

Courts wants to keep his top players at the club for as long as possible.

But he insists if United AREN’T rearing talented players to sell on then they aren’t doing their job properly.

“Every single club in this league would consider themselves as a ‘selling club’ to one level or another,” added Courts.

“We are no different.

“In fact, we are probably one of the few clubs who acknowledge at regular intervals that we want to be a selling club.

Tam Courts is keen to develop youngsters such as Kerr Smith at Dundee United

“If we aren’t selling players – particularly young players – then we probably aren’t doing something right.

“I have to give young players opportunities and accept there is going to be interest in our better players.

“That’s always a backhanded compliment to our players and their performance levels.”

Tam Courts: I’m a football addict and think about Dundee United 24/7

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]