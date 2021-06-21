Dundee United knock-back Ipswich Town offer for Benjamin Siegrist

Ipswich Town have stepped up their efforts to sign Benjamin Siegrist by tabling an official bid for the Dundee United goalkeeper.

But their offer has been knocked back and the English League One club will have to raise it significantly to persuade the Tangerines to sell.

With teams from Europe monitoring the situation, Ipswich will not necessarily have a clear run to snap-up United’s player of the season, who is about to enter the last year of his contract.

If they, or anybody else, do meet the valuation United have for Siegrist, QPR keeper Liam Kelly is a possible replacement for Tam Courts’ first season in charge.

Meanwhile, the Tannadice club hope to hear soon if they have won the race to sign midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes.

St Mirren are keen to keep him but United are optimistic that the Irishman will choose to move to Tayside.