Axed Tayside period dignity officer settles sex discrimination case and rejects big-money US and UK chat show offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Axed Tayside period dignity officer settles sex discrimination case and rejects big-money US and UK chat show offers

Former personal trainer Jason Grant was suing those who hired him for the role.

By Laura Devlin
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The man who was axed as Tayside’s period dignity officer has settled out of court after suing his employers for sex discrimination.

Jason Grant was hired for the £33,000 a year job – designed to promote period dignity – on a two-year fixed term contract last year.

But the Dundonian, 37, was only in the role for a few weeks before it was scrapped amid a huge public backlash.

It made headlines across the globe and saw media outlets including The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times cover the saga.

And we can reveal Mr Grant rejected several big-money offers to do tell-all interviews with US and UK chat shows about his ordeal before a settlement was reached with the Period Dignity Working Group.

The partnership was made up of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, as well as Dundee and Angus councils, and Perth College.

A source said: “This was one of the most talked-about stories of the last year or so.

Jason Grant’s appointment as a period dignity officer caused controversy.

“It’s no surprise there was huge TV interest on both sides of the pond.”

The former personal trainer, now based in Tayport, Fife, sued the working group after his axing from the post, alleging the decision was taken because he is a man.

All four parties in the partnership were facing liability for his removal.

And an employment tribunal was scheduled to begin on March 4 next year and was expected to last up to ten weeks – making it one of the longest of its kind in recent memory.

‘Dispute has been resolved’

But it has now emerged the case has been settled out of court, with those involved agreeing not to make public details of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Dundee & Angus College said: “The dispute between the parties has been resolved and no further statement shall be made.”

As a period dignity officer, Mr Grant would have led a communication strategy raising awareness of availability of period products in places such as schools and colleges.

Jason Grant in publicity pictures for period dignity job. Image: Supplied.

The role was to be funded by the Scottish Government as part of a new law cementing in place the right to free feminine hygiene products — the first such measures anywhere in the world.

His appointment caused controversary on a global scale, however, with tennis legend Martina Navratilova branding the decision as “f***ing ridiculous”.

Mr Grant was unavailable for comment.

‘Life changed forever’

Last year his lawyer, Ryan Russell of MML Legal, said the working group had hung his client out to dry.

Speaking before the settlement, Mr Russell said: “How would you feel if a member of your family was treated like this? The legal process and pursuit of justice will bring answers.

“Mr Grant is just an ordinary person who successfully applied for the role and was removed before he even got started.

“His life has now changed forever and the tribunal will forensically analyse the reason why he is no longer in the period dignity role.”

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…

Conversation