Axed Tayside period dignity officer settles sex discrimination case and rejects big-money US and UK chat show offers

The man who was axed as Tayside’s period dignity officer has settled out of court after suing his employers for sex discrimination.

Jason Grant was hired for the £33,000 a year job – designed to promote period dignity – on a two-year fixed term contract last year.

But the Dundonian, 37, was only in the role for a few weeks before it was scrapped amid a huge public backlash.

It made headlines across the globe and saw media outlets including The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times cover the saga.

And we can reveal Mr Grant rejected several big-money offers to do tell-all interviews with US and UK chat shows about his ordeal before a settlement was reached with the Period Dignity Working Group.

The partnership was made up of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, as well as Dundee and Angus councils, and Perth College.

A source said: “This was one of the most talked-about stories of the last year or so.

“It’s no surprise there was huge TV interest on both sides of the pond.”

The former personal trainer, now based in Tayport, Fife, sued the working group after his axing from the post, alleging the decision was taken because he is a man.

All four parties in the partnership were facing liability for his removal.

And an employment tribunal was scheduled to begin on March 4 next year and was expected to last up to ten weeks – making it one of the longest of its kind in recent memory.

‘Dispute has been resolved’

But it has now emerged the case has been settled out of court, with those involved agreeing not to make public details of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Dundee & Angus College said: “The dispute between the parties has been resolved and no further statement shall be made.”

As a period dignity officer, Mr Grant would have led a communication strategy raising awareness of availability of period products in places such as schools and colleges.

The role was to be funded by the Scottish Government as part of a new law cementing in place the right to free feminine hygiene products — the first such measures anywhere in the world.

His appointment caused controversary on a global scale, however, with tennis legend Martina Navratilova branding the decision as “f***ing ridiculous”.

Mr Grant was unavailable for comment.

‘Life changed forever’

Last year his lawyer, Ryan Russell of MML Legal, said the working group had hung his client out to dry.

Speaking before the settlement, Mr Russell said: “How would you feel if a member of your family was treated like this? The legal process and pursuit of justice will bring answers.

“Mr Grant is just an ordinary person who successfully applied for the role and was removed before he even got started.

“His life has now changed forever and the tribunal will forensically analyse the reason why he is no longer in the period dignity role.”