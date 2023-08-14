Employment tribunal twist in Jason Grant’s Tayside period dignity case

All four parties involved in the creation of the controversial Tayside period dignity officer role now face liability for the decision to remove the man appointed to it.

Jason Grant’s appointment in the job – designed to promote period dignity – sparked a wave of criticism when it was announced last year.

The former personal trainer subsequently left the job just weeks after he started and the role was eventually axed.

In the £33,000 a year job, Mr Grant would have led a communication strategy raising awareness of availability of period products in places such as schools and colleges.

But the appointment of a male in the role led to a huge public backlash which was reported around the world.

Many people believed the position should have been filled by a woman, including tennis legend Martina Navratilova who branded the decision as “f***ing ridiculous”.

The fierce backlash, which Dundee & Angus College said included “threats and abuse”, led to the role being scrapped all together.

Jason Grant is now suing the working group which hired him for the role, alleging the decision to remove him from the post was taken because he is a man

If proven, such a move would be illegal under discrimination laws.

The working group comprised of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, as well as Dundee and Angus councils, and Perth College.

There was a dispute, however, over whether all those involved in creating the role should respond in the case.

Dundee City Council, Angus Council, and Perth College had argued the sole respondent should be Dundee & Angus College.

It’s understood the employment tribunal has now decided in Mr Grant’s favour and all parties in the partnership are officially facing liability.

Further legal action launched

It comes as Mr Grant lodges further claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and constructive dismissal against Dundee & Angus College.

The action relates to the treatment of Mr Grant leading up to his resignation from the college, which was heavily criticised in a damning internal report.

Papers seen by The Courier show he was deliberately excluded from key meetings leading up to the decision.

The report also found the announcement regarding his role was also made public before Mr Grant himself had received anything in writing.

Ryan Russell is representing Mr Grant as Dundee firm MML’s head of employment.

When approached by The Courier, Mr Russell said: “I can confirm that in middle of June 2023 we lodged further claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and constructive dismissal against Dundee College only.

“These relates to the original removal of Mr Grant and his treatment leading up to his resignation.

“A decision will be taken in due course on whether the claims will be joined together.

“Given that we now a year down the line since the events that occurred, my client is hopeful the tribunal will take place by the end of the year or early next year.”

All parties in the working group have been approached for comment.

Dundee and Angus College said: “It has always been and remains Dundee & Angus College’s position that it was the employer of Mr Grant.”

Both Dundee City and Angus councils said it would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings. Perth College also declined to comment.