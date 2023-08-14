Employment tribunal twist in Jason Grant’s Tayside period dignity case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Employment tribunal twist in Jason Grant’s Tayside period dignity case

Jason Grant is suing the bodies who hired him for the role, alleging the decision to remove him was taken because he is a man.

By Laura Devlin
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All four parties involved in the creation of the controversial Tayside  period dignity officer role now face liability for the decision to remove the man appointed to it.

Jason Grant’s appointment in the job – designed to promote period dignity – sparked a wave of criticism when it was announced last year.

The former personal trainer subsequently left the job just weeks after he started and the role was eventually axed.

In the £33,000 a year job, Mr Grant would have led a communication strategy raising awareness of availability of period products in places such as schools and colleges.

But the appointment of a male in the role led to a huge public backlash which was reported around the world.

Many people believed the position should have been filled by a woman, including tennis legend Martina Navratilova who branded the decision as “f***ing ridiculous”.

Jason Grant's appointment made headlines across the world.
Jason Grant in a promotional shot released at the time his role as Tayside’s period dignity officer was announced. Image: Dundee and Angus College.

The fierce backlash, which Dundee & Angus College said included “threats and abuse”, led to the role being scrapped all together.

Jason Grant is now suing the working group which hired him for the role, alleging the decision to remove him from the post was taken because he is a man

If proven, such a move would be illegal under discrimination laws.

The working group comprised of Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, as well as Dundee and Angus councils, and Perth College.

There was a dispute, however, over whether all those involved in creating the role should respond in the case.

Dundee City Council, Angus Council, and Perth College had argued the sole respondent should be Dundee & Angus College.

It’s understood the employment tribunal has now decided in Mr Grant’s favour and all parties in the partnership are officially facing liability.

Further legal action launched

It comes as Mr Grant lodges further claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and  constructive dismissal against Dundee & Angus College.

The action relates to the treatment of Mr Grant leading up to his resignation from the college, which was heavily criticised in a damning internal report.

Papers seen by The Courier show he was deliberately excluded from key meetings leading up to the decision.

The report also found the announcement regarding his role was also made public before Mr Grant himself had received anything in writing.

Ryan Russell is representing Mr Grant as Dundee firm MML’s head of employment.

 

Ryan Russell. Image: Supplied.

When approached by The Courier, Mr Russell said: “I can confirm that in middle of June 2023 we lodged further claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and constructive dismissal against Dundee College only.

“These relates to the original removal of Mr Grant and his treatment leading up to his resignation.

“A decision will be taken in due course on whether the claims will be joined together.

“Given that we now a year down the line since the events that occurred, my client is hopeful the tribunal will take place by the end of the year or early next year.”

All parties in the working group have been approached for comment.

Dundee and Angus College said: “It has always been and remains Dundee & Angus College’s position that it was the employer of Mr Grant.”

Both Dundee City and Angus councils said it would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings. Perth College also declined to comment.

