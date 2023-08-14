Why Crieff mum’s school uniform hand-me-downs are perfect fit for pupils and the environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Why Crieff mum’s school uniform hand-me-downs are perfect fit for pupils and the environment

We have all seen the shelves packed with 'back to school' sales and offers. This Crieff mum advises against falling for these ploys.

By Joanna Bremner
Elizabeth Philip of Crieff Connexions with the second hand clothing which reduces excessive cost and waste. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Elizabeth Philip of Crieff Connexions with the second hand clothing which reduces excessive cost and waste. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This Crieff mum says you should avoid the back to school marketing: both to save money and reduce waste.

Elizabeth Philip started a uniform bank with her friend, Caroline Murphy, in 2020.

She argues that back to school offers encourage unnecessary waste and can even impact children’s wellbeing.

Her second-hand offering is vital to parents who can’t afford to buy new school clothes every year – and those who want to reduce waste.

“We started it because we were finding that our kids were going through clothes really quickly,” Elizabeth said.

“They were coming home with a hole in a pair of trousers that had cost you £10-15, or not wearing things that you bought them because it wasn’t their style, or it wasn’t comfortable.

“We really just felt like it was important to reuse.”

Back to school shopping sustainably is ‘in vogue’

Elizabeth said she was already distributing hand-me-downs among her friends and family to reduce waste and keep costs down.

“But then,” she explained, “we decided to make it wider, and invited other people to join in,” she explained.

“Sustainable fashion is a fashionable thing nowadays. It’s ‘in vogue’.

“People are thinking about the environment because clothes have one of the biggest impacts.”

Buying second-hand school uniforms helps to reduce waste . Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fast fashion has a harmful impact on the environment, contributing to waste water and carbon emissions.

Promotions in some stores can also encourage overconsumption, says Elizabeth.

“Sometimes there are promotions for getting seven shirts and umpteen pairs of trousers,” she said.

“Is that actually what the child needs, or does it encourage the parent to buy more than actually is required?

“I know being a parent myself I’ve had those moments where I don’t have a washed shirt to put the child to school in the next day, but generally speaking if we look after their clothes and if we wash them properly, then they should last us a good length of time.”

At their Crieff uniform bank, parents can get their hands on cheaper clothes too.

“To be able to hand clothes down to families in the community is really important,” Elizabeth said.

“Today, I had a family with five children come in, and the mum bought a whole load of uniforms, something for everyone.

“She spent £25, rather than going elsewhere, where she could have spent hundreds of pounds trying to clothe her kids for going to school.

“It’s about making sure that people can afford to put kids to school in their uniform which really important.”

Back to school campaigns cause harmful peer pressure

The ‘back to school’ marketing campaigns are also detrimental to kid’s welfare, Elizabeth argues.

“I think it’s a shame because kids feel like they have to join in.

“There’s peer pressure for them around having a new bag, having a new pencil case, having everything new every year.

“And there’s also pressure for parents to have their kids turn up with new stuff.”

But Elizabeth said she’s delighted to see that their thrifty offering is taking off.

“We’re finding that more people are looking at the different sides of things and trying to find out how to reuse and recycle.

“We had a family in that went away with a set of three school bags. Uniform for each child and a school bag.

“It was brilliant, and the kids were there too.

“I think if you encourage your kids to take part in that to see the sustainable side, to see the recycling and talk to them about why you’re doing that way, that it’s for the environment, that’s the way to go about it.”

Elizabeth Philip with their second-hand school uniforms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Elizabeth continued: “My kids have been brought up with hand-me-downs and we always look in the charity shop before we look elsewhere.

“I think that mindset is becoming more prevalent which is good, I’m really glad to see that.

“When you look into the environmental impacts of clothes on the world, you really have to stop and think about it.”

Instead of splurging on a new set of back to school uniforms and schoolbags, Elizabeth advises taking a moment to think.

“Have a think about what you’re doing. Take stock of what you have in the house first.

“Ask around if friends or family might have something you can use as a hand-me-down.

“Look and see if your school or community has a uniform bank, because in the end it’s going to help the environment and save you money.”

More from Environment

August 12, or the Glorious 12th, marks the official opening of the grouse season. Joanna Bremner, environment writer, headed out to see what it's like. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson,
I joined an Angus grouse shoot on the Glorious Twelfth - here's how I…
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!
Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002. mage: Shutterstock
Rory Stewart: 'I often think our refusal to engage with the Taliban is sour…
Where do you stand on the driven grouse shooting debate? Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.
Is grouse shooting cruel or a glorious 'celebration'? Angus campaigner and land boss have…
3
Kezia Dugdale says radical protests will not change the opinion of the average tax payer. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Reversing climate change needs big spending, not theatrics
Councillor Andrew Parrott who is also chair of Tactran (Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership).
Tayside transport boss defends road charges and cutting parking spaces
13
Ginger Gairdner: When's the best time to prune a tree?
Maintenance crew aboard a whale catcher ship.
Memories sought about Dundee, Shetland and other South Georgia-based whalers
Jim Skea, who grew up in Dundee, has been appointed as the new chair for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Image: Just Transition Commission.
Dundee-born UN climate leader Jim Skea on city LEZ 'stooshie' and getting world's 'ultimate…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, for the announcement of further measures to protect the UK's long-term energy security. Picture date: Monday July 31, 2023. PA Photo. The Prime Minister is expected to announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies, and confirm plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. See PA story POLITICS Energy. Photo credit should read: Euan Duff/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development

Conversation