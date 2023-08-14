Half-naked Dundee man carried from Ninewells after publicly pleasuring himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Half-naked Dundee man carried from Ninewells after publicly pleasuring himself

James Johnstone was repeatedly told to stop his lewd behaviour but refused so police had to remove him.

By Ross Gardiner
General view (GV) at night of the entrance to the Emergency Department, Ninewells Hospital.
Johnstone refused to stop touching himself at hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A drunken Dundee man who publicly pleasured himself in Ninewells emergency department has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

As well as a string of sexual misconduct offences at the hospital on March 4 this year, James Johnstone pled guilty to stealing cash from a drive-thru till after sneaking through a McDonald’s fire exit.

Johnstone, 48, was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court where he was sentenced to a total of 15 months behind bars.

Hospital nuisance

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion explained intoxicated Johnstone had been brought into A&E for treatment but began acting in a lewd manner.

He told medical staff he would perform a sex act on them, before exposing his private parts and pleasuring himself.

He was quickly moved to another room but carried on with his illegal actions.

Staff repeatedly asked him to stop.

Johnstone proceeded to grab a female member of staff by the arm and made a crude comment.

Ninewells emergency department entrance
Johnstone committed sex offences at the accident and emergency department at Ninewells Hospital.

Five minutes later, a healthcare assistant examined him and he told her he would perform a sex act on her and said he wanted to have sex with her.

Again, he was repeatedly told to desist.

When a member of staff told Johnstone she did not think his wife would be pleased with his behaviour, he said: “I hate my wife.”

Staff said they would be calling police and Johnstone said: “F*** off, I dare you to call police.”

Officers arrived shortly after.

When he was arrested, Johnstone was naked from the waist down and he refused to put his trousers on.

Police had to carry him into a van.

After he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, he was found to have a Stanley blade.

Johnstone pled guilty to communicating indecently at A&E on March 4 this year and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of others, as well as possessing the blade.

McDonald’s theft

Two months earlier, Johnstone had sneaked into McDonald’s at Milton of Craigie and helped himself to £100.

He had entered through a fire exit at 4am with another man.

McDonald's at Milton of Craigie
McDonald’s at Milton of Craigie

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He’s had a longstanding alcohol addiction from his teenage years.

“He suffered a number of bereavements, his alcohol addiction escalated.

“He’d sustained an injury to his head – it’s not clear how that happened – and he found himself at A&E.

“He is deeply embarrassed and ashamed.

“He has found it extremely difficult to come to terms with his behaviour on that day.

“He has thought long and hard about the amount of alcohol he’s consuming.”

Jailed

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said a custodial sentence was “the only option.”

He also imposed a four-month sentence after Johnstone, of The Willows in Dundee, admitted missing court dates.

He said: “It’s just entirely unacceptable.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

