Half-naked Dundee man carried from Ninewells after publicly pleasuring himself

A drunken Dundee man who publicly pleasured himself in Ninewells emergency department has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

As well as a string of sexual misconduct offences at the hospital on March 4 this year, James Johnstone pled guilty to stealing cash from a drive-thru till after sneaking through a McDonald’s fire exit.

Johnstone, 48, was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court where he was sentenced to a total of 15 months behind bars.

Hospital nuisance

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion explained intoxicated Johnstone had been brought into A&E for treatment but began acting in a lewd manner.

He told medical staff he would perform a sex act on them, before exposing his private parts and pleasuring himself.

He was quickly moved to another room but carried on with his illegal actions.

Staff repeatedly asked him to stop.

Johnstone proceeded to grab a female member of staff by the arm and made a crude comment.

Five minutes later, a healthcare assistant examined him and he told her he would perform a sex act on her and said he wanted to have sex with her.

Again, he was repeatedly told to desist.

When a member of staff told Johnstone she did not think his wife would be pleased with his behaviour, he said: “I hate my wife.”

Staff said they would be calling police and Johnstone said: “F*** off, I dare you to call police.”

Officers arrived shortly after.

When he was arrested, Johnstone was naked from the waist down and he refused to put his trousers on.

Police had to carry him into a van.

After he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, he was found to have a Stanley blade.

Johnstone pled guilty to communicating indecently at A&E on March 4 this year and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of others, as well as possessing the blade.

McDonald’s theft

Two months earlier, Johnstone had sneaked into McDonald’s at Milton of Craigie and helped himself to £100.

He had entered through a fire exit at 4am with another man.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He’s had a longstanding alcohol addiction from his teenage years.

“He suffered a number of bereavements, his alcohol addiction escalated.

“He’d sustained an injury to his head – it’s not clear how that happened – and he found himself at A&E.

“He is deeply embarrassed and ashamed.

“He has found it extremely difficult to come to terms with his behaviour on that day.

“He has thought long and hard about the amount of alcohol he’s consuming.”

Jailed

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said a custodial sentence was “the only option.”

He also imposed a four-month sentence after Johnstone, of The Willows in Dundee, admitted missing court dates.

He said: “It’s just entirely unacceptable.”

