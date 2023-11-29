Perth gym’s charity van pull nets 669kg in foodbank donations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth gym’s charity van pull nets 669kg in foodbank donations

The team at Zenith Fitness Training collected supplies for Perth and Kinross Foodbank, plus two other local charities

By Morag Lindsay
Family in Santa hats at Zenith Fitness Training charity van pull
Zenith Fitness Training supporters Mark, Mhairi and Judah Morgan did their bit for the van pull. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

Regulars at a Perth gym went the extra mile in their latest charity drive, cramming a van full of donations for local families and pets.

The Zenith Fitness Training van pull has become a regular event, and this year’s was the most successful yet.

Staff and gym-goers take it in turns to tow the business’s Peugeot Expert van around the block for an entire day.

But there’s a catch.

Throughout the day, supporters arrive at Zenith Fitness Training’s premises on the PH2 business park with donations for the Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

And with every fresh delivery added to the back of the van, the task of towing it gets a little tougher.

Zenith Fitness Training branded van filled with crates of food
There was very little room to spare by the end of the Zenith Fitness Training van pull. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

By the end of this year’s event, the squad were pulling the weight of the van – and another 669kg in supplies for the foodbank.

And the Perth and Kinross Foodbank isn’t the only cause to benefit from this year’s effort.

The Zenith team also collected two mini-mountains of toys for Cash for Kids Tayside and Fife and goodies for Perthshire Abandoned Dogs Society (Pads).

Every donation counts

Zenith co-owner Lisa Mullholland said she and the team were grateful to everyone who donated goods

“This is the third year we’ve done it and the response was unbelievable,” she said.

“We were overwhelmed by the amount of donations we received.”

Lisa and Gary Mulholland next to bags full of dog food.
Lisa and husband Gary with some of the donations for Pads. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

Lisa’s husband Gary came up with the challenge in 2021.

The couple wanted to find a way to combine fitness with support for causes dear to the Zenith team’s hearts.

“The first year we did it we collected 490kg for the foodbank,” said Lisa.

“The second year it was 634kg. This year I don’t think we could have got another thing in the van.”

She added: “It was hard going to pull it by the end. But it helps when you know every donation is really going to make a difference to local people’s lives.”

Community at heart of Zenith Fitness Training

The van pull is not the only fundraising activity the team at Zenith Fitness Training have thrown themselves into recently.

Regulars have also posed for a nude calendar, which is raising funds for the Neuk mental health crisis centre in St Paul’s Square, Perth.

Lisa Mulholland and regulars at Zenith Fitness Training posing for naked calendar cover
The Zenith Fitness Training calendar girls. Image: Lisa Mulholland/Robyn’s Boudoir Photography.

Lisa says the gym prides itself on focusing as much on mental wellbeing as physical fitness.

It runs sessions for men’s mental health and the menopause, among others.

Conversation