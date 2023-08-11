Doggy romance blossoms in Perthshire rehoming charity’s therapy garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Doggy romance blossoms in Perthshire rehoming charity’s therapy garden

The new garden area at PADS' Forteviot HQ has been a boon for dogs and humans alike.

By Morag Lindsay
Hayley, a German Shepherd cross, and Tyson, a beagle, with heads together playing with a toy in the therapy garden at PADS.
Hayley and Tyson in the PADS therapy garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

When the team at Perthshire rehoming charity PADS built a therapy garden, the plan was to create a quiet, safe space where more nervous dogs could enjoy time out of their kennels and maybe even meet prospective new owners.

Little did they know it would be the setting for a beautiful friendship between two of their longest-staying – and grumpiest – residents.

Hayley, the Romanian cross-breed, and Tyson, the beagle, have very little time for other dogs.

It’s probably why they have clocked up around three years in kennels between them while other dogs have come and gone.

But when the pair were introduced to one another they struck it off immediately. And now their playtimes are the highlight of everyone’s days.

Hayley, the dog walking towards the camera, while Tyson, the beagle, plays with a person in the background.
Dogs and humans are getting a lot out of the PADS garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

PADS assistant manager Jo High said the pair were testament to the garden’s healing qualities.

“Hayley’s been here for two years and isn’t good with other dogs. When she came she had a wing to herself because she got so stressed by them,” she explained.

“Tyson’s been here for about a year and other dogs are his problem too. But for some reason they’ve just hit it off.

“They come in here and run around with their toys. It’s great to see the two of them in here together, just acting like dogs.”

Dogs’ garden is a dream come true for PADS

The garden area has long been a dream for the team at PADS.

And when a couple of large donations came in, they were able to finally start work on it last year.

Jo High throwing a ball for a black and tan kelpie dog.
Jo High spends some quality time with Macey, the kelpie, in the garden at PADS’ Forteviot base. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
scrubby land with fallen trees and overgrown bushes at PADS HQ at Forteviot.
The dogs’ garden was transformed from this scrubby wasteland at PADS HQ at Forteviot. Image: Jo High.

A former railway siding has been transformed into a safe and welcoming space.

There are dog-friendly plants and trees, a sand pit and plenty of objects for sniffing and playing with.

There’s also a seating area where prospective re-homers can spend time with the dogs they’ve come to see, away from the kennel environment.

A security camera on the fence means staff and volunteers can supervise without getting in the way.

Jo High seated on a wooden bench with Macey, a black and tan kelpie dog.
Jo High with Macey, the kelpie – another of the PADS dogs looking for a home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It’s something we’ve always wanted, and the dogs love it,” said Jo.

“They stand at the gate, all excited, as if they’re saying ‘Are we going in? Are we going in?’

“Some of them find kennels quite difficult, so this is a place where they can come and just spend time doing dog things.”

PADS gearing up for annual fundraiser

PADS has rehomed well in excess of 8,000 dogs since 1990.

It relies on donations to continue its rehoming service, and to fund facilities such as the therapy garden.

A mural at the PADS building showing a series of dog portraits.
Wall to wall dogs at PADS HQ. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The charity’s main fundraiser of the year, Scrufts, is happening at Dunning’s Rollo Park this Saturday, August 12, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a dog show, with classes for the best dressed dog, best golden oldie and scruffiest dug, as well as an agility ring, stalls and entertainment.

