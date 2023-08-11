Doggy romance blossoms in Perthshire rehoming charity’s therapy garden

When the team at Perthshire rehoming charity PADS built a therapy garden, the plan was to create a quiet, safe space where more nervous dogs could enjoy time out of their kennels and maybe even meet prospective new owners.

Little did they know it would be the setting for a beautiful friendship between two of their longest-staying – and grumpiest – residents.

Hayley, the Romanian cross-breed, and Tyson, the beagle, have very little time for other dogs.

It’s probably why they have clocked up around three years in kennels between them while other dogs have come and gone.

But when the pair were introduced to one another they struck it off immediately. And now their playtimes are the highlight of everyone’s days.

PADS assistant manager Jo High said the pair were testament to the garden’s healing qualities.

“Hayley’s been here for two years and isn’t good with other dogs. When she came she had a wing to herself because she got so stressed by them,” she explained.

“Tyson’s been here for about a year and other dogs are his problem too. But for some reason they’ve just hit it off.

“They come in here and run around with their toys. It’s great to see the two of them in here together, just acting like dogs.”

Dogs’ garden is a dream come true for PADS

The garden area has long been a dream for the team at PADS.

And when a couple of large donations came in, they were able to finally start work on it last year.

A former railway siding has been transformed into a safe and welcoming space.

There are dog-friendly plants and trees, a sand pit and plenty of objects for sniffing and playing with.

There’s also a seating area where prospective re-homers can spend time with the dogs they’ve come to see, away from the kennel environment.

A security camera on the fence means staff and volunteers can supervise without getting in the way.

“It’s something we’ve always wanted, and the dogs love it,” said Jo.

“They stand at the gate, all excited, as if they’re saying ‘Are we going in? Are we going in?’

“Some of them find kennels quite difficult, so this is a place where they can come and just spend time doing dog things.”

PADS gearing up for annual fundraiser

PADS has rehomed well in excess of 8,000 dogs since 1990.

It relies on donations to continue its rehoming service, and to fund facilities such as the therapy garden.

The charity’s main fundraiser of the year, Scrufts, is happening at Dunning’s Rollo Park this Saturday, August 12, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a dog show, with classes for the best dressed dog, best golden oldie and scruffiest dug, as well as an agility ring, stalls and entertainment.