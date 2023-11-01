Perth gym’s nude calendar celebrates tragic mum’s ‘love yourself’ mental health message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth gym’s nude calendar celebrates tragic mum’s ‘love yourself’ mental health message

Lisa Mulholland is behind the naked fundraiser for a Perth mental health charity, 20 years after she lost her mum.

By Morag Lindsay
Lisa Mulholland and regulars at Zenith Fitness Training posing for naked calendar cover
Lisa Mulholland and regulars at Zenith Fitness Training in Perth. Image: Lisa Mulholland/Robyn's Boudoir Photography.

A lot has changed in the two decades since Lisa Mulholland’s mum took her own life.

There’s less of a stigma around mental health for starters. There are many more organisations that will listen when someone’s at their lowest ebb.

And Lisa? She’s 31 now and the owner of a Perth gym which prizes mental wellbeing as much as physical fitness.

So when the 20th anniversary of her mum’s death was approaching, Lisa decided to find a way to honour the date, while also doing good.

The result is a nude calendar, featuring Lisa and her regulars from Zenith Fitness Training posing behind strategically placed gym equipment.

Naked woman standing behind large tyre
Miss October (Jill). Image: Lisa Mulholland/Robyn’s Boudoir Photography.

For the 12 months of 2024, they will be hanging in people’s homes looking strong, confident and entirely in the buff.

And for every calendar sold, the lion’s share will go to support the work of the Neuk mental health crisis centre in Perth.

Naked woman holding a large gym ball
Miss April (Marie). Image: Lisa Mulholland/Robyn’s Boudoir Photography.

Lisa said she wanted to celebrate the message her mother, Elaine Cameron, instilled in her from a young age – that there’s nothing more important than being happy in your own skin.

Mum’s message resonates in gym’s ethos

“My mum suffered because of her mental health for a very very long time,” Lisa told The Courier.

“In those days – the late 80s, early 90s – you didn’t really speak about it. You just went to hospital.

“And that’s what happened to my mum, until everything just came to a head, and unfortunately she was successful in her attempt to take her own life.”

Lisa Mulholland as a toddler on her mother's knee
Lisa with her mum. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

Lisa was just 11 when her mum died in 2004.

The family returned to Perth, to be closer to her dad’s family. But she never forgot the early lessons her mum taught her.

And that’s where the seed of the idea for the nude calendar was sown.

“When I was growing up mum always taught me to be confident, to love myself for who I was,” said Lisa.

Lisa Mulholland in gym, naked from behind
Lisa features on the calendar for February. Image: Lisa Mulholland/Robyn’s Boudoir Photography.

“However bad she was feeling, she never wanted me or my brother to feel that way.

“And that’s what we try to promote here at the gym – body positivity and the idea that, regardless of your age, or your size, you should feel feel confident within yourself.”

Mental wellbeing matters as much as physical fitness

Lisa runs Zenith Fitness Training with her husband Gary.

The gym, on Perth’s PH2 Business Park, prides itself on its holistic approach.

Zenith fitness training regulars in gym gear
And here’s what the Zenith Fitness Training ‘wolf pack’ look like with their clothes on. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

“It’s all about people’s mental wellbeing as much as their physical health,” said Lisa.

Zenith hosts sessions for men’s mental health and the menopause, among others.

And the gym dogs – Kai, Bane and Peanut – are always around when anyone needs a furry shoulder to lean on.

Black labrador, border terrier and fox red labrador belonging to Lisa Mulholland
Every gym should have a dog – or in Zenith Fitness Training’s case, three. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

Lisa said she was stunned by the response when she suggested the calendar to her regulars.

“I really thought I was going to have to do multiple months, or get the dogs involved,” she laughed.

“But when I asked if anyone wanted to take part I was inundated. I’m so grateful.”

Perth-based Robyn’s Boudoir Photography shot the images and T’Go Creative took care of the printing.

front of Zenith charity nude calendar
The Zenith charity nude calendar is available now. Image: Lisa Mulholland.

The calendars are available now on the shop section of the Zenith Fitness Training website.

More than half the cost of each £17 calendar (£8.33, or £10 – 20% VAT) will go to the Neuk mental health crisis centre in St Paul’s Square, Perth.

It provides support and solutions to people who reach out for help. Call 01738 718070 if that’s you.

