Home News Perth & Kinross

Council shuts down Booking.com flat in ‘very desirable’ block overlooking Perth’s South Inch

Objectors said it was the only holiday let in the complex's 57 flats.

By Stephen Eighteen
South Inch Court, Perth.
Image: On the Market

The council has told a Booking.com business in a “very desirable” block overlooking Perth’s South Inch that it has to close down.

Stevenage-based Ruksana Kaskar applied for a change of use to allow an apartment in South Inch Court to continue to be used as a holiday let.

Mr Kaskar’s application statement said he was informed in May that he needed planning permission to continue advertising the apartment on Booking.com.

It has received 10 mainly positive reviews on the site since July 2021.

But it has now stopped taking bookings after Perth and Kinross Council refused planning permission.

Holiday let would ‘impact’ on South Inch Court residents

The council’s decision followed five objections from neighbours.

South Inch Court was completed in 2000.

“There are 57 flats in the complex and this is the only holiday let,” wrote objector Valerie Kirkwood.

“I don’t like that there are different people coming and going as they don’t have respect for me or any of the neighbours in the block.”

The flat overlooks South Inch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Objector David Graham wrote: “South Inch Court is a very desirable development to live in and the speed of sale of any apartments that come up for sale proves this.

“Having short-term lets within the development will impact on this.”

Peter Shearer added: “The flats are at present solely used as family accommodation and that has been the case since they were built and sold as such.

“This could set a precedent for other applications, thereby completely changing the nature of the flats and the secure enjoyment of the other residents of their properties.”

Booking.com flat shut down

Mr Kasker bought the flat for £136,000 in April 2021.

According to his Booking.com advert, the 2-bedroom apartment features a living room with flat-screen TV and a fully equipped kitchen.

He wrote in the planning application: “My daughter lives in Perth and my wife bought the flat as a second home to stay in when visiting our daughter and to let it out as holiday lets when we are not there.”

The council’s decision report said the scheme would have “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area.”

It added: “Short-term let use is not compatible with the amenity and character of the existing private, quiet, enclosed residential development.”

Conversation