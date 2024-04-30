Man, 54, arrested after armed and riot police swarm Perth street

A man has been arrested after police swarmed a Perth street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police descended on Cromlix Road just after 2pm after reports of a disturbance.

One eyewitness described seeing armed and riot police along with eight police vehicles in the street.

He said: “There were three armed response vehicles, three police vans and two police cars.

“There were several armed officers as well as uniformed police.”

He added: “Cromlix Road was closed off during the incident but has since re-opened.

“It was hard to know what was going on but there was a huge police presence that seemed to concentrate on three houses in the street.”

Enquiries ongoing after incident on Perth’s Cromlix Road

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday, April 30, officers received a report of a disturbance on Cromlix Road, Perth.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”