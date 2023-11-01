New home for Dundee jeweller who plans to create training school

A Dundee businesswoman who has ambitions of creating her own jewellery school has taken the first step in making that dream a reality.

Karen Smith has run Metallium Jewellery from her home studio since starting it launched in 2014.

She runs a number of training courses, and hopes one day to create a jewellery school where she will eventually employ staff and offer classes from a range of experts.

New home for Dundee jewellery business

The business recently moved into the small business hub, Creative Studios, at Dundee’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

She said the time was right to move into new premises.

Karen, who worked for several jewellers before launching her own business, said: “Having been self-employed now for almost 10 years it felt like the time was right.

“Over the years I have taught various jewellery making classes both from my home studio and also from Dundee and Angus College.”

Karen said part of her plan is to pass on all her experience.

She said this was not something afforded to her during her own training. Karen said she found learning in the trade at times quite hostile.

As a result, she’s keen to create a positive environment for others to learn.

She said: “I have more than 20 years of experience as a jeweller and am passionate about passing on my skills.

“I love teaching and it’s always been my passion one day to have my own jewellery school. I see this as a step in the right direction towards my dream.”

Importance of ‘hands-on’ experience

She said the new space will allow her to offer a wider variety of jewellery making workshops at all different levels.

She plans to launch her classes – for up to four people at a time – in the new year.

Alongside her teaching Karen offers a bespoke commission service, while she can also transform unwanted jewellery.

A launch event will take place on Friday where Karen will be on hand to provide more information.

She is confident the new space will provide her students with a better learning environment.

Karen said: “The space ensures better teacher-student contact and hopefully a more conducive learning experience.

“For such a hands-on subject, I feel that is imperative.”