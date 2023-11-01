New home for Dundee jeweller who plans to create training school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New home for Dundee jeweller who plans to create training school

New home for Dundee jeweller who plans to create training school

By Gavin Harper
Karen Smith, who runs Metallium Jewellery. Image: Metallium Jewellery.
Karen Smith, who runs Metallium Jewellery. Image: Metallium Jewellery.

A Dundee businesswoman who has ambitions of creating her own jewellery school has taken the first step in making that dream a reality.

Karen Smith has run Metallium Jewellery from her home studio since starting it launched in 2014.

She runs a number of training courses, and hopes one day to create a jewellery school where she will eventually employ staff and offer classes from a range of experts.

New home for Dundee jewellery business

The business recently moved into the small business hub, Creative Studios, at Dundee’s Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

She said the time was right to move into new premises.

Karen, who worked for several jewellers before launching her own business, said: “Having been self-employed now for almost 10 years it felt like the time was right.

“Over the years I have taught various jewellery making classes both from my home studio and also from Dundee and Angus College.”

Karen Smith previously operated from a workshop at her home.

Karen said part of her plan is to pass on all her experience.

She said this was not something afforded to her during her own training. Karen said she found learning in the trade at times quite hostile.

As a result, she’s keen to create a positive environment for others to learn.

She said: “I have more than 20 years of experience as a jeweller and am passionate about passing on my skills.

“I love teaching and it’s always been my passion one day to have my own jewellery school. I see this as a step in the right direction towards my dream.”

Importance of ‘hands-on’ experience

She said the new space will allow her to offer a wider variety of jewellery making workshops at all different levels.

She plans to launch her classes – for up to four people at a time – in the new year.

Alongside her teaching Karen offers a bespoke commission service, while she can also transform unwanted jewellery.

A launch event will take place on Friday where Karen will be on hand to provide more information.

She is confident the new space will provide her students with a better learning environment.

Karen said: “The space ensures better teacher-student contact and hopefully a more conducive learning experience.

“For such a hands-on subject, I feel that is imperative.”

