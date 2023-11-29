St Andrews West: Second phase of project to deliver hundreds of Fife homes begins

Work on the second stage of a project to deliver hundreds of Fife homes has begun.

Phase two of the St Andrews West development will see 16 houses, and 46 flats built.

It comes after the initial construction phase, which saw 34 houses and 62 flats built. About 80% of those have now been sold.

The concept for St Andrews West was first mooted as early as 2000, A planning application was subsequently approved by Fife Council in 2019.

The overall vision for the 900-home St Andrews West has been described by the development team as a “long-term commitment” to the town.

About one-third of the properties built in phase two will be affordable homes. The multi-million-pound project will also feature hotel, leisure, retail and healthcare facilities.

The homes, designed by architects Studio LBA, have been designed to complement the surrounding landscape, including the historic town.

Headon Developments and S1 Developments are behind the scheme, with Rettie and Co acting as advisor for the developer.

St Andrews West development creating ‘best-in-class’ homes

Sarah Curtis, Rettie and Co’s head of new homes, said: “While St Andrews West alleviates the housing pressure in the local market, the collective ambition is for far more.”

She said the aim was to create a new community that will enhance St Andrews’ offering as a place to live and work,

Ms Curtis also said the new development would feature “best-of-class” homes.

Homes for Scotland chief executive Jane Wood welcomed work on phase two beginning.

She said: “St Andrews West aims to be a shining example of urban development, with a long-term commitment to the town and community.

“Through the planned mixed-use development, it is not just bringing new homes to the area, but also retail, education and business.”