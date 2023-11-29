St Andrews West: Second phase of project to deliver hundreds of Fife homes begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews West: Second phase of project to deliver hundreds of Fife homes begins

The project was given the go-ahead in 2019 and almost 100 homes were built in the first construction phase.

By Gavin Harper
Work is under way on the second stage of the huge St Andrews West development.
Work is under way on the second stage of the huge St Andrews West development.

Work on the second stage of a project to deliver hundreds of Fife homes has begun.

Phase two of the St Andrews West development will see 16 houses, and 46 flats built.

It comes after the initial construction phase, which saw 34 houses and 62 flats built. About 80% of those have now been sold.

The concept for St Andrews West was first mooted as early as 2000, A planning application was subsequently approved by Fife Council in 2019.

The overall vision for the 900-home St Andrews West has been described by the development team as a “long-term commitment” to the town.

The location of the St Andrews West development.

About one-third of the properties built in phase two will be affordable homes. The multi-million-pound project will also feature hotel, leisure, retail and healthcare facilities.

The homes, designed by architects Studio LBA, have been designed to complement the surrounding landscape, including the historic town.

Headon Developments and S1 Developments are behind the scheme, with Rettie and Co acting as advisor for the developer.

St Andrews West development creating ‘best-in-class’ homes

Sarah Curtis, Rettie and Co’s head of new homes, said: “While St Andrews West alleviates the housing pressure in the local market, the collective ambition is for far more.”

She said the aim was to create a new community that will enhance St Andrews’ offering as a place to live and work,

Ms Curtis also said the new development would feature “best-of-class” homes.

Homes for Scotland chief executive Jane Wood with Simon Rettie from Rettie and Co at St Andrews West.

Homes for Scotland chief executive Jane Wood welcomed work on phase two beginning.

She said: “St Andrews West aims to be a shining example of urban development, with a long-term commitment to the town and community.

“Through the planned mixed-use development, it is not just bringing new homes to the area, but also retail, education and business.”

