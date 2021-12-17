Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First phase of major St Andrews West development revealed

By Emma Duncan
December 17 2021, 2.42pm Updated: December 17 2021, 5.38pm
An artist impression of how phase one of the development at St Andrews West could look.
An artist impression of how phase one of the development at St Andrews West could look.

Designs for the first homes in a 900-house St Andrews development have been revealed.

An application has been lodged with Fife Council for the first phase of the St Andrews West masterplan.

Work on the first 96 homes could begin as early as next summer – with hundreds more to follow.

The development plan by Headon S1 was approved in June 2019 but individual applications are required for each phase.

This first application, designed by Studio LBA, is for 96 homes. They will be a mixture of terraced, semi-detached, flats and maisonettes.

Should the plans be approved, it is hoped that ground would be broken in summer next year.

The wider development site location

The overall development aims to enhance and expand the north east Fife town.

It will be made up of up to 900 new homes along with a business park, shops, residential, university, business, education, local retail and community uses as well as associated infrastructure.

The development will cover land south of the Swilken Burn and on both sides of Strathkinness High Road, to the west of St Andrews.

‘Exemplar new urban development’

Joe Headon, director at Headon S1 St Andrews West, said: “We are delighted to be submitting this planning application for the first new homes, as well as transport links and greenspace at St Andrews West.

“Our vision for St Andrews West has evolved over many years and this phase aims to deliver an exemplar new urban development, with a long-term commitment to the town and community.

“Whilst being an exciting new contemporary design, our proposals have been undertaken with clear regard to the sensitivities of placing this development in such a historic town.

“The design has been developed through careful studies, analysis and gaining an understanding of the wider context of St Andrews.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the local community on future development proposals as they emerge.”

The application says low and zero carbon technologies, biodiverse landscaping and reduced energy consumption will help make the design more sustainable.

It also includes dedicated cycle lanes and connections to wider public transport networks to encourage sustainable travel and green social spaces.

