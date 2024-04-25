Fife pervert back in prison for re-entering ‘dark world’ of phone filth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife pervert back in prison for re-entering ‘dark world’ of phone filth

Scott MacDonald was found with two phones full of filth.

By Jamie McKenzie
A phone with social media on it
MacDonald was caught with phones full of filth. Image: Shutterstock.

A 44-year-old man caught with thousands of sick child abuse pictures and videos in Fife has been jailed for two years.

Scott MacDonald had previously served jail time for similar offences, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

He appeared in court by video link to prison to plead guilty to charges of downloading and possessing indecent photos of children.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court an address in Percival Street, Kirkcaldy, was searched by police on October 10 last year and MacDonald was there.

Two mobile phones were found, along with a laptop computer.

Forensic officers found one phone contained indecent images of female and male children, ranging from newborn to aged 12.

Cybercrime analysis of the phone found 1689 images and 5,906 videos.

Of those, 361 images and 1,626 videos were rated category A, the most graphic kind.

A video with a run time of seven minutes and 21 seconds, involving female children as young as five being raped, was found on the second phone.

No files were found on the laptop but there were indications of the user accessing child sexual abuse material on browser tabs.

Re-entered ‘dark world’

The court heard MacDonald has previous convictions for analogous offending in 2015 and 2017.

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said her client did do the Moving Forward Making Changes programme when he was last incarcerated and stayed offence-free for about two years after his release in 2021.

Mr Sneddon said MacDonald then re-entered this “dark world”.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick highlighted he was given a lengthy prison sentence in 2017.

The sheriff said: “Despite social work intervention you committed further offences of a similar nature”.

Sheriff Borthwick jailed MacDonald for two years, backdated to October 11 last year when he was first remanded.

MacDonald is on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

He pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs between June 11 and October 10 last year.

He admitted a second charge of possessing such photos between July 14 and October 10 last year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Kidd.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill
Fife Council staff sickness absence rates are soaring
Fife Council fined £100k after vulnerable 66-year-old choked to death eating corned beef sandwich
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — MSP office 'incident' and killer tagged
Jamie van Den Berg at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man left deaf in one ear after teenager's vicious glassing at Blairgowrie pub
Mr Sinclair was working for DK Logs at Aberfeldy when the fatal accident happened. Image: Google.
Death of man in Aberfeldy accident to be probed by sheriff
Robin Alcorn faces prison. Image: Facebook.
Car thief hit child with stolen vehicle in Dundee and led police on wild…
Joseph Buick.
Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub
Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Gangmaster' trial and Turkey trip
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead