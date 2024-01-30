Two left unconscious after Dundee nurse caused head-on crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two left unconscious after Dundee nurse caused head-on crash

The crash on Broughty Ferry Road happened after Stacey Taylor's car drifted into the wrong lane.

By Ciaran Shanks
Broughty Ferry Road during the crash aftermath. Image: Supplied
Broughty Ferry Road during the crash aftermath. Image: Supplied

A mother and her young child were left unconscious after a nurse caused a head-on collision on a city road.

Stacey Taylor fought back tears in court as she apologised for causing the smash on Broughty Ferry Road last August.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Taylor had drifted onto the opposite side of the road before crashing into the woman’s car.

Head-on crash

The crash happened just before 9pm as a man travelled westwards with a woman and her two young children behind him in another vehicle.

The man watched as Taylor, of Tullideph Road, crossed into the opposite lane and narrowly avoided colliding with him.

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan said: “The man saw the accused’s vehicle colliding with the woman’s vehicle in his rear-view mirror.

“Both vehicles had substantial front-end damage and emergency services were contacted by passers-by.

“Police and emergency services saw both vehicles with airbags deployed.

“The accused identified herself as being the driver.

“She openly stated she was simply not paying attention.”

Ninewells Hospital
Three people were taken to Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Taylor, the woman and one of the woman’s children were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The older victim recalled seeing first offender Taylor’s car coming towards her before being hit head-on.

The court heard she believed she and her daughter lost consciousness before being roused by a member of the public banging on the car window.

She suffered a sprained right wrist, friction burns to her right arm, a burst nose and lip and swelling on her left knee.

The children sustained whiplash and bruising.

‘I accept you are genuinely apologetic’

Taylor pled guilty driving carelessly on August 11 last year.

The emotional 41-year-old, a community nurse, appeared without legal representation and had written a letter expressing her remorse.

She said: “I’d like to apologise to everyone involved, including the emergency services, the woman and her children.

“My husband has incurable cancer and is getting treatment and I accept I shouldn’t have been driving.

“I wasn’t speeding or under the influence or anything like that – I do apologise.”

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Taylor £666 and placed eight points on her driving licence.

He said: “You are entitled to credit for pleading guilty at this stage.

“I 100% accept what you have told me and you are genuinely apologetic.”

