Fife Man, 56, charged with drink-driving in Kirkcaldy after 'peculiar' parking Police also seized the man's vehicle during the incident. By Kieran Webster January 30 2024, 7:38am A car was found parked sideways in Kirkcaldy. Image: Road Policing Scotland/X A man has been charged with drink-driving in Kirkcaldy after police spotted his "peculiar" parking. Police arrested the 56-year-old after finding the vehicle facing sideways on Rosemount Avenue – with the front wheels parked on the pavement. Officers posted on X to say the "choice of parking was peculiar". The man allegedly failed a roadside breath test and had no licence, and his vehicle was seized. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 7.45pm on Sunday, road policing officers stopped a vehicle in the Rosemount Avenue area of Kirkcaldy. "A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences, and is expected to appear at court at a later date."