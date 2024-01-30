Man, 56, charged with drink-driving in Kirkcaldy after ‘peculiar’ parking

A man has been charged with drink-driving in Kirkcaldy after police spotted his “peculiar” parking.

Police arrested the 56-year-old after finding the vehicle facing sideways on Rosemount Avenue – with the front wheels parked on the pavement.

Officers posted on X to say the “choice of parking was peculiar”.

The man allegedly failed a roadside breath test and had no licence, and his vehicle was seized.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.45pm on Sunday, road policing officers stopped a vehicle in the Rosemount Avenue area of Kirkcaldy.

“A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences, and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”