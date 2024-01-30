‘Very strong’ winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph predicted

“Very strong” winds are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling with gusts of more than 50mph predicted.

The Met Office says wind speeds will increase on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The strongest gusts are expected to hit in late morning into early afternoon.

The high winds – which come just days after Storm Isha and then Storm Jocelyn caused damage – could affect travel and lead to restrictions on bridges.

Winds ‘becoming very strong’ for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife for Tuesday night says: “Turning increasingly cloudy through this evening but staying dry.

“South-westerly winds picking up through this evening and overnight, becoming very strong. Minimum temperature 4°C.”

Wednesday’s forecast for the region says: “Very windy with heavy rain pushing south-eastwards from early to mid-morning, clearing around mid to late afternoon.

“Mostly clear behind with the odd shower. Maximum temperature 10°C.”

The Met Office says it will remain “windy throughout” Thursday to Saturday.