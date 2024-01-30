‘Very strong’ winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Very strong’ winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph predicted

The period of unsettled weather follows Storms Isha and Jocelyn last week.

By Neil Henderson
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
More strong winds are on the way. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Very strong” winds are set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling with gusts of more than 50mph predicted.

The Met Office says wind speeds will increase on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The strongest gusts are expected to hit in late morning into early afternoon.

The high winds – which come just days after Storm Isha and then Storm Jocelyn caused damage – could affect travel and lead to restrictions on bridges.

Winds ‘becoming very strong’ for Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The Met Office forecast for Central, Tayside and Fife for Tuesday night says: “Turning increasingly cloudy through this evening but staying dry.

“South-westerly winds picking up through this evening and overnight, becoming very strong. Minimum temperature 4°C.”

Wednesday’s forecast for the region says: “Very windy with heavy rain pushing south-eastwards from early to mid-morning, clearing around mid to late afternoon.

“Mostly clear behind with the odd shower. Maximum temperature 10°C.”

The Met Office says it will remain “windy throughout” Thursday to Saturday.

Conversation