Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more trains cancelled

Residents across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are facing more disruption as Storm Jocelyn hits the region.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, covering the whole country.

A separate rain warning is in force, covering parts of western Perthshire and Stirling, until 6pm on Tuesday.

It comes just a day after widespread disruption caused by Storm Isha, which brought gusts of more than 100mph to the region from Sunday into Monday.

Storm Jocelyn: Public transport disruption

ScotRail: All trains are suspended from 7pm on Tuesday. There will also be no morning rush-hour services on Wednesday as the network is checked for damage.

LNER: No trains are running Scotland past 7pm on Tuesday. Passengers are being urged not to travel north of Newcastle with the operator between 3pm on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

Storm Jocelyn: Roads disruption