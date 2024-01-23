Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more trains cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more trains cancelled

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in force across the region.

By Reporter
Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Residents in Fife being warned about Storm Jocelyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Residents across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are facing more disruption as Storm Jocelyn hits the region.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, covering the whole country.

A separate rain warning is in force, covering parts of western Perthshire and Stirling, until 6pm on Tuesday.

It comes just a day after widespread disruption caused by Storm Isha, which brought gusts of more than 100mph to the region from Sunday into Monday.

Two yellow warnings are in force for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Tuesday. Image: Met Office

This page is regularly being updated with the latest Storm Jocelyn disruption across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling – check back for the latest developments.

Storm Jocelyn: Public transport disruption

  • ScotRail: All trains are suspended from 7pm on Tuesday. There will also be no morning rush-hour services on Wednesday as the network is checked for damage.
  • LNER: No trains are running Scotland past 7pm on Tuesday. Passengers are being urged not to travel north of Newcastle with the operator between 3pm on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

Storm Jocelyn: Roads disruption

  • Tay Road Bridge: There are warnings of gusts of up to 75mph on the crossing overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. Anything above 60mph would close the bridge to all but cars and single-decker buses, while anything above 80mph would lead to a full closure of the bridge.

Conversation