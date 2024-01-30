Forensics officers called to Dunblane flats after ‘unexplained’ death of man, 66

Forensics officers have been called to a block of flats in Dunblane to investigate the “unexplained” death of a 66-year-old man.

Police descended on Springbank Crescent at around 2pm on Monday.

Officers wearing white suits arrived at the scene just before 8.30pm and were seen carrying out investigations around the main entrance to the flats.

The Scottish Sun reports that police were also seen entering a flat and guarding the outside entrance and the street.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2pm on Monday, we were called to a report of the death of a 66-year-old man at a property in Springbank Crescent, Dunblane.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”