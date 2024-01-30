Concerns grow for woman, 21, missing in Perth

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 21-year-old woman reported missing in Perth.

Tia Lyons was last seen around 6.45am on Tuesday on Victoria Street in the city.

She is described as being about 5ft 7in tall and of slim build with violet hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black padded coat and Nike Jordan trainers.

Officers are working to trace her whereabouts and have appealed for the public’s help.

Sergeant Paul Smith said: “Concerns are growing for Tia’s welfare and we want to make sure she is safe and well.

“I am asking anyone who has seen Tia or knows where she might be to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0404 of January 30.