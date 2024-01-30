Coastguard launches search for person in Forth

The coastguard has launched a search for a person reported to be in the Firth of Forth.

Lifeboat crews from Kinghorn and South Queensferry, along with a coastguard helicopter, have been scouring the water near the bridges.

The alarm was raised at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received reports that someone was in the water in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, beside the bridges.

“We launched lifeboats from Kinghorn and South Queensferry.

“A coastguard helicopter and coastguard teams from Leven, Kinghorn and South Queensferry are at the scene.

“The search is ongoing.”

The helicopter left the scene just before 10am.

