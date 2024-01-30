Christmas Day radiator burn lands Forfar domestic bully in jail again

A serial domestic abuser from Angus has been handed another prison sentence after pulling a woman into a hot radiator after she dumped him on Christmas Day.

Jamie Urquhart has been remanded since Boxing Day and this week admitted injuring his former partner while special bail conditions were in place to protect her.

His victim was attacked while on a phone call and asked the person on the other end of the line to call police.

Urquhart, who was jailed for 11 months in 2020 after attacking a different ex with a jewellery box, was handed a backdated prison sentence.

Radiator burns

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Urquhart’s former partner had left the room and been on the phone, then came back and informed him their relationship was over.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the woman began asking Urquhart to leave the property but he refused.

She went to bed but Urquhart followed her upstairs and attempted to pull her phone from her.

Mr Hamilton said: “The complainer… shouted to the person she was on the phone to to call the police.

“He’s then held onto the complainer by her jumper around the left shoulder area and he’s held onto her as they go downstairs.

“He let go at that point.

“She’s repeatedly asked him to leave. He did not.

“He’s then seized her by the shoulder, pulling her over the arm of the sofa.

“This caused the complainer to land on the radiator.”

The radiator was switched on at the time and the woman was burned on her left arm.

She also had scratches and bruising on her arms and finger.

Urquhart later told police: “I’m the one that got a burst nose out of it.”

Relationship ‘very much over’

Urquhart, 32, of Dundee Loan in Forfar, pled guilty to assaulting his former partner in a property in Forfar on Christmas Day 2023.

He was on bail at the time and was in breach of a special condition in place to protect the woman.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He takes no issue with the suggestion of a non-harassment order.

“Both parties were consuming alcohol. It’s very much over.”

Mr Rennie explained his client is currently on a community payback order.

Sheriff Robert More imposed 56 days imprisonment, backdated to Boxing Day when Urquhart was remanded.

He also imposed a six-month long non-harassment order.

History of offending

Four years ago, Urquhart admitted a domestic assault on a different partner.

He had been taking Valium, “flipped out” and was overheard by a police officer dealing with a separate incident in Kirriemuir.

The officer heard screaming and shouting from the property and called for assistance.

His victim answered the door to police while her right ear was bleeding heavily.

She she explained Urquhart hit her with a jewellery box.

He was jailed for 11 months.

In 2017, Urquhart’s mother was forced to dial 999 when he threatened her after she refused to give him £10.

