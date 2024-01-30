Christmas Day radiator burn lands Forfar domestic bully in jail again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas Day radiator burn lands Forfar domestic bully in jail again

Jamie Urquhart was given with a non-harassment order at Forfar Sheriff Court after admitting assault.

By Ross Gardiner
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook

A serial domestic abuser from Angus has been handed another prison sentence after pulling a woman into a hot radiator after she dumped him on Christmas Day.

Jamie Urquhart has been remanded since Boxing Day and this week admitted injuring his former partner while special bail conditions were in place to protect her.

His victim was attacked while on a phone call and asked the person on the other end of the line to call police.

Urquhart, who was jailed for 11 months in 2020 after attacking a different ex with a jewellery box, was handed a backdated prison sentence.

Radiator burns

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Urquhart’s former partner had left the room and been on the phone, then came back and informed him their relationship was over.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said the woman began asking Urquhart to leave the property but he refused.

She went to bed but Urquhart followed her upstairs and attempted to pull her phone from her.

Mr Hamilton said: “The complainer… shouted to the person she was on the phone to to call the police.

“He’s then held onto the complainer by her jumper around the left shoulder area and he’s held onto her as they go downstairs.

“He let go at that point.

“She’s repeatedly asked him to leave. He did not.

“He’s then seized her by the shoulder, pulling her over the arm of the sofa.

“This caused the complainer to land on the radiator.”

The radiator was switched on at the time and the woman was burned on her left arm.

She also had scratches and bruising on her arms and finger.

Urquhart later told police: “I’m the one that got a burst nose out of it.”

Relationship ‘very much over’

Urquhart, 32, of Dundee Loan in Forfar, pled guilty to assaulting his former partner in a property in Forfar on Christmas Day 2023.

He was on bail at the time and was in breach of a special condition in place to protect the woman.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He takes no issue with the suggestion of a non-harassment order.

“Both parties were consuming alcohol. It’s very much over.”

Mr Rennie explained his client is currently on a community payback order.

Sheriff Robert More imposed 56 days imprisonment, backdated to Boxing Day when Urquhart was remanded.

He also imposed a six-month long non-harassment order.

History of offending

Four years ago, Urquhart admitted a domestic assault on a different partner.

He had been taking Valium, “flipped out” and was overheard by a police officer dealing with a separate incident in Kirriemuir.

The officer heard screaming and shouting from the property and called for assistance.

His victim answered the door to police while her right ear was bleeding heavily.

She she explained Urquhart hit her with a jewellery box.

He was jailed for 11 months.

In 2017, Urquhart’s mother was forced to dial 999 when he threatened her after she refused to give him £10.

