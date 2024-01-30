£450k Dunfermline family home combines period features with modern living

A family home that combines period features with modern living has gone up for sale in Dunfermline.

The three-bedroom property on Pilmuir Street is within walking distance of the city centre.

The stone and slate villa dates back to the 1890s and has been renovated by its current owners.

A wealth of period features remain intact throughout including ornate cornicing, a ceiling rose and several traditional fireplaces.

The entrance hall of the home leads to a formal lounge, a family room, a dining room and a WC.

The lounge has traditional cornicing and a fireplace.

There is also a kitchen with underfloor heating and a conservatory overlooking the large garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers ample space for furniture and a modern en-suite shower room.

Two further double bedrooms to the rear benefit from built-in wardrobe space.

There is also a newly upgraded family bathroom on the upper floor.

The property is surrounded by an easily maintained garden with patio areas.

The period family home in Dunfermline is up for sale for offers over £450,000 and is being marketed by Maloco Mowat Parker.

It is described as a “stunning traditional home” which “sympathetically combines the best aspects of modern and traditional design”.

