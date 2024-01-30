£450k Dunfermline family home combines period features with modern living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£450k Dunfermline family home combines period features with modern living

The three-bedroom property on Pilmuir Street has been renovated by its current owners.

By Ellidh Aitken
106 Pilmuir Street is up for sale for offers over £450,000. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
106 Pilmuir Street is up for sale for offers over £450,000. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

A family home that combines period features with modern living has gone up for sale in Dunfermline.

The three-bedroom property on Pilmuir Street is within walking distance of the city centre.

The stone and slate villa dates back to the 1890s and has been renovated by its current owners.

A wealth of period features remain intact throughout including ornate cornicing, a ceiling rose and several traditional fireplaces.

The Pilmuir Street home is within walking distance of the city centre. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The stone and slate villa dates back to the 1890s. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The period property has been renovated by its current owners. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

The entrance hall of the home leads to a formal lounge, a family room, a dining room and a WC.

The lounge has traditional cornicing and a fireplace.

There is also a kitchen with underfloor heating and a conservatory overlooking the large garden.

The entrance hallway. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The formal lounge. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Another view of the lounge. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The lounge looks out onto the gardens. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
A separate family room leads to the dining area. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The family room. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The property combines traditional features and modern style. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The dining area looking towards the family room. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The dining room. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The dining room leads to the conservatory. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The conservatory offers more living space. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The room leads out to the gardens. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Another view of the conservatory. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The kitchen has underfloor heating. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The kitchen is modern and fully fitted. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers ample space for furniture and a modern en-suite shower room.

Two further double bedrooms to the rear benefit from built-in wardrobe space.

There is also a newly upgraded family bathroom on the upper floor.

The property is surrounded by an easily maintained garden with patio areas.

The master bedroom. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
A beautiful bay window in the master bedroom. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The master en-suite. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The second double bedroom. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The other bedrooms have built-in wardrobe space. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The property has three double bedrooms. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The bedrooms are all spacious. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
This bedroom overlooks the rear of the property. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
There is also a bathroom upstairs. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The garden is easily maintained. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
There is an outhouse in the garden. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The garden has patio areas. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The garden wraps around the property. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
The property has one parking space. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker

The period family home in Dunfermline is up for sale for offers over £450,000 and is being marketed by Maloco Mowat Parker.

It is described as a “stunning traditional home” which “sympathetically combines the best aspects of modern and traditional design”.

Elsewhere in Fife, an enormous £1 million country home with a heated indoor pool, annexe flat and 22 acres of land has hit the market.

And a former coaching inn turned hotel in Aberdour is on the market for £895,000.

More from Property

Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, is for sale for £165,000.
Spacious three-bedroom home in Callander town centre available for just £165k
C-listed Liffe House, near Dundee, is for sale.
Historic Dundee property Liff House available for less than £1 million
16 West Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k
West Balbairdie has 22 acres of land and a heated pool. Image: Rettie.
Enormous £1m home in rural Fife has heated indoor pool, annex flat and 22…
The Steading in Bridge of Allan has incredible views. Image: Clyde Property
£575k Bridge of Allan home has incredible mountain views
The three-bedroom home on Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala
Stylish family home near Dundee with incredible open-plan space hits market for £325k
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
TSPC: 3 out of 5 areas in Tayside see dip in property prices
The Garden Cottage Dunnichen
The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k
This beachfront home has had its asking price cut by a massive £100,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 East Neuk homes with reduced prices
Ryland Lodge in Dunblane.
'Exceptional' £600k Dunblane family home hits the market

Conversation