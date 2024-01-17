Former Fife coaching inn turned hotel on the market for £895k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Fife coaching inn turned hotel on the market for £895k

The Aberdour Hotel has been owned by Scott and Iona Wilkinson since 2007.

By Chloe Burrell
The Aberdour Hotel.
The Aberdour Hotel is up for sale. Image: Google Street View

A former coaching inn turned hotel in Fife has gone on the market.

The Aberdour Hotel on High Street has been owned by Scott and Iona Wilkinson since 2007.

Mr Wilkinson said last month that the couple were selling up due to their son Jack coming to the end of his schooling.

Now the 16-bedroom hotel is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents on a freehold tenure for £895,000.

The 17th-century property has a full restaurant and bar looking onto High Street as well as a cosy lounge bar with a real fire.

Bar in Aberdour Hotel.
The bar in the hotel. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Restaurant in Aberdour Hotel.
The restaurant looking out onto High Street. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
A spacious double bedroom in Aberdour Hotel.
A double bedroom. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Twin room at Aberdour Hotel.
A twin room. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

Twelve of the bedrooms are located inside the hotel with the other four located in the courtyard stable block.

There is a beer garden out the back.

A spokesperson for Cornerstone Business Agents said: “The business was presented to the market (on Monday) and we are hoping given the improving economic climate we will be able to attract some positive interest soon.

“The business operates at the centre of Aberdour and attracts an abundance of local custom as well as visitors to the area.”

Conversation