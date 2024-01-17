Former Fife coaching inn turned hotel on the market for £895k

A former coaching inn turned hotel in Fife has gone on the market.

The Aberdour Hotel on High Street has been owned by Scott and Iona Wilkinson since 2007.

Mr Wilkinson said last month that the couple were selling up due to their son Jack coming to the end of his schooling.

Now the 16-bedroom hotel is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents on a freehold tenure for £895,000.

The 17th-century property has a full restaurant and bar looking onto High Street as well as a cosy lounge bar with a real fire.

Twelve of the bedrooms are located inside the hotel with the other four located in the courtyard stable block.

There is a beer garden out the back.

A spokesperson for Cornerstone Business Agents said: “The business was presented to the market (on Monday) and we are hoping given the improving economic climate we will be able to attract some positive interest soon.

“The business operates at the centre of Aberdour and attracts an abundance of local custom as well as visitors to the area.”