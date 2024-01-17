Son’s tribute to Chris Rogers, former head of economics at Dundee University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Son’s tribute to Chris Rogers, former head of economics at Dundee University

He moved to Dundee University in 1970 after lecturing at the University of Wales in Aberystwyth.

By Chris Ferguson
Chris Rogers, former head of the economics department at Dundee University has died.
Chris Rogers, former head of economics at Dundee University, has died aged 79.

In a 38-year career at the institution, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy (CEPMLP).

Chris also held several positions abroad including in Switzerland, Italy and China.

In his leisure time he followed Arbroath FC, Dundee FC, watched his sons playing cricket for Forfarshire, and was a great supporter of Dundee Rep.

Chris Rogers was born in Leigh, Lancashire, on May 31 1944 to mining manager Fred Rogers and his wife Florence (Crump).

Graduation

He was the youngest of four after Margaret, Rosemary and Peter, and was educated in Bolton before graduating in economics from the University of Liverpool in 1966.

A talented rugby player in his youth, Chris played for his school, the university, Waterloo (union) and Liverpool City (league).

In 1960, while still at school, Chris had met his future wife, Ann, at a birthday party.

They married in 1964 at Leigh Parish Church and went on to have three boys, Tony, Tim and Ben.

Tony is a people management consultant, Tim is a finance director in Melbourne, and Ben is director of registry services at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Career begins

After graduating, Chris taught briefly at secondary schools in Lancashire before taking up his first lecturing job at the University of Wales in Aberystwyth.

In 1970 he moved to Dundee University as a lecturer, progressing to senior lecturer before being appointed head of the economics department.

He then was instrumental in establishing the CEPMLP where he was a reader and director of PhD programmes.

His time in Dundee was interspersed by three years living in Geneva when he was seconded to the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

He later undertook secondments at the European University Institute in Florence, UNCTAD in Vienna, and at Tianjin University in China.

His son, Tony, said: “My father retired in 2008. Sadly, Parkinson’s robbed him of the opportunity to fully enjoy his free time and in particular travel more widely – this time for leisure.

“But he did manage to visit Australia several times to see Tim and his family. He also spent a lot of time with all his grandchildren. He was a man of eclectic taste and in particular enjoyed music, reading and the theatre.

“He had a great bookcase of novels, short stories and poetry from across the world. His bookcases introduced me and my children to Dostoyevsky, Kafka, Hesse, Camus and Calvino, to name but a few.”

Leisure pursuits

A keen hillwalker in his youth, often in the Dolomites or Alps, Chris never forgot his Lancashire roots, and continued to follow Bolton Wanderers, Leigh Leopards and Lancashire Cricket.

“He was an internationalist; when travelling he took time to understand and respect the cultures of where he visited,” said Tony.

“He was at home talking about a range of subjects, from the politics of China to the customs of Nigeria or Mozambique. He taught his children and grandchildren to respect all faiths, creeds and cultures.”

Conversation