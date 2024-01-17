Stunning family home in Stirling countryside has price slashed by £20k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning family home in Stirling countryside has price slashed by £20k

The award-winning property has four bedrooms.

By Kieran Webster
The Cartshed in Stirlingshire. Image: Halliday Homes
The Cartshed in Stirlingshire. Image: Halliday Homes

A stunning family home in the countryside near Stirling has had its price slashed by £20,000.

Award-winning The Cartshed – which dates from the 1850s but was converted in 2000 – is on the market for offers over £475,000.

The four-bedroom house, at Easter Borland Farm near Thornhill, is about a 20-minute drive to the centre of Stirling.

The entrance of The Cartshed
The building was converted in 2000. Image: Halliday Homes
A sign for The Cartshed.
The property is stone-built. Image: Halliday Homes
The living room
The spacious living room with a wood-burning stove. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen and dining room
The bright and modern kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
Alternative view of the kitchen
The island countertop in the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes

The property has a spacious living room with a wood-burning stove – perfect for the cold winter nights.

The spacious kitchen has room for a dining area – with high-quality finishes and an island countertop.

Downstairs also has a utility room and a WC.

The downstairs W/C.
A small WC downstairs. Image: Halliday Homes
Stairs leading to the top floor.
The downstairs landing and stairs lead to the top floor. Image: Halliday Homes
An upstairs double bedroom.
An upstairs double bedroom with an en-suite. Image: Halliday Homes
Bedroom two.
The Cartshed has four bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing. Image: Halliday Homes
Views from the property.
Views from the property. Image: Halliday Homes

Upstairs has three bedrooms, with the fourth being used as a study, and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a spacious en-suite.

Outside, there is access to a large garden featuring an outdoor living space, with space to soak up the beautiful countryside views.

The outdoor living space in the garden.
Amazing countryside views from the garden seating area. Image: Halliday Homes
An aerial view of the garden
An aerial view of The Cartshed. Image: Halliday Homes

The Cartshed first hit the market in October for £495,000.

But it has now had its price cut and is on the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £475,000.

Elsewhere in the Stirling area, another home with fantastic views of the countryside is on the market for offers over £465,000.

And Loggie House in Bridge of Allan is for sale at offers over £1.2 million.

More from Property

The Aberdour Hotel.
Former Fife coaching inn turned hotel on the market for £895k
Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million. Image Strutt and Parker.
Beautifully restored Angus castle with private golf course goes on sale for £2.3 million
2
Mid Shore, St. Monans harbourfront home
For Sale: Harbourfront Fife home with stunning coastal views and holiday let potential
Lawmill Cottage sits on the Lade Braes. Image: Rollos.
Inside £850k house and historic mill accessed by own bridge over St Andrews' iconic…
Stunning views of the house near Kippen. Image: Clyde Property
£465k family home has incredible views of rolling Stirlingshire countryside
Fenton House is a passivhaus near Ninewells Hospital.
What is winter like in a Dundee Passivhaus?
Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
Boutique hotel a short walk from Stirling Castle up for lease
Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
Inside stunning £1.2 million Bridge of Allan family home with 5 bedrooms and 4…
Den of Ogil Cottage is in a beautiful location. Image: TSPC.
Amazing £550k Angus eco house on edge of stunning reservoir has separate bungalow
Lomond House, Auchtermuchty
Stately 5-bedroom Fife home has price slashed by £75k

Conversation