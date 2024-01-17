Stunning family home in Stirling countryside has price slashed by £20k

A stunning family home in the countryside near Stirling has had its price slashed by £20,000.

Award-winning The Cartshed – which dates from the 1850s but was converted in 2000 – is on the market for offers over £475,000.

The four-bedroom house, at Easter Borland Farm near Thornhill, is about a 20-minute drive to the centre of Stirling.

The property has a spacious living room with a wood-burning stove – perfect for the cold winter nights.

The spacious kitchen has room for a dining area – with high-quality finishes and an island countertop.

Downstairs also has a utility room and a WC.

Upstairs has three bedrooms, with the fourth being used as a study, and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a spacious en-suite.

Outside, there is access to a large garden featuring an outdoor living space, with space to soak up the beautiful countryside views.

The Cartshed first hit the market in October for £495,000.

But it has now had its price cut and is on the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £475,000.

Elsewhere in the Stirling area, another home with fantastic views of the countryside is on the market for offers over £465,000.

And Loggie House in Bridge of Allan is for sale at offers over £1.2 million.