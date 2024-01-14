£465k family home has incredible views of rolling Stirlingshire countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£465k family home has incredible views of rolling Stirlingshire countryside

The four-bedroom bungalow features two sun decks with panoramas lasting for miles.

By Ben MacDonald
Stunning views of the house near Kippen. Image: Clyde Property
Stunning views of the house near Kippen. Image: Clyde Property

A four-bedroom family home with incredible views across the rolling Stirlingshire countryside is up for sale.

Blairmoss, near the village of Kippen, is available for offers over £465,000.

The bungalow is part of an exclusive development and takes advantage of an incredible setting with panoramas lasting for miles.

The property boasts an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Tucked in behind it is the main living room, with full-height windows and French doors that open onto the garden.

The room features a wood burner and provides views of the countryside.

Four-bedroom bungalow near Kippen for sale
The exclusive development near Kippen. Image: Clyde Property
Blairmoss is a bungalow. Image: Clyde Property
The open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen is spacious. Image: Clyde Property
The room has modern fittings. Image: Clyde Property
The dining area. Image: Clyde Property
The living room sits behind the kitchen and dining area. Image: Clyde Property
Featuring a wood burner, the living room offers access to the garden and stunning views. Image: Clyde Property

The main bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.

There is also a double bedroom which comes with an en-suite toilet.

There are two further bedrooms – one that is currently used as a television room.

The family bathroom and a convenient utility/boot room complete the home.

Two of the bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property
The main bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe. Image: Clyde Property
A shower room. Image: Clyde Property
Another double bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The double bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Clyde Property
One bedroom has been converted into a television room. Image: Clyde Property
A laundry room is tucked beside the kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
The hallway. Image: Clyde Property
One room has been converted into an office space. Image: Clyde Property
The back garden of the property. Image: Clyde Property
The sun deck area allows for outdoor entertaining. Image: Clyde Property
Another seating area takes advantage of the amazing setting. Image: Clyde Property

The front garden of the house is neatly landscaped with a gravel driveway.

To the rear are two sun deck areas overlooking the countryside, including the Carse of Forth.

Blairmoss, a 15-minute drive west of Stirling, is being marketed by Clyde Property.

Elsewhere, a boutique hotel just a short walk from Stirling Castle has gone up for lease.

