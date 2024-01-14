£465k family home has incredible views of rolling Stirlingshire countryside

A four-bedroom family home with incredible views across the rolling Stirlingshire countryside is up for sale.

Blairmoss, near the village of Kippen, is available for offers over £465,000.

The bungalow is part of an exclusive development and takes advantage of an incredible setting with panoramas lasting for miles.

The property boasts an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Tucked in behind it is the main living room, with full-height windows and French doors that open onto the garden.

The room features a wood burner and provides views of the countryside.

The main bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.

There is also a double bedroom which comes with an en-suite toilet.

There are two further bedrooms – one that is currently used as a television room.

The family bathroom and a convenient utility/boot room complete the home.

The front garden of the house is neatly landscaped with a gravel driveway.

To the rear are two sun deck areas overlooking the countryside, including the Carse of Forth.

Blairmoss, a 15-minute drive west of Stirling, is being marketed by Clyde Property.

