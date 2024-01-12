Boutique hotel a short walk from Stirling Castle up for lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boutique hotel a short walk from Stirling Castle up for lease

Friars Wynd Hotel has 10 bedrooms and a cafe in a beautiful Victorian townhouse.

By Bryan Copland
Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling city centre. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A boutique hotel which is a short walk from Stirling Castle has gone up for lease.

Friars Wynd Hotel occupies a prime plot at the foot of the castle hill.

The business set in a Victorian townhouse boasts 10 beautiful bedrooms along with a bistro/cafe.

Each of the bedrooms boasts its own design, blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings.

The hotel is in a beautiful Victorian townhouse. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
Each bedroom has its own design. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
A large room with a double and single bed. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
The bedrooms combine traditional with modern. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bedroom at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
The hotel has 10 rooms. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Bathroom at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
A modern bathroom. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The cosy ground-floor cafe includes a beautiful wooden bar and there is even space for tables outside.

The hotel is about a 10-minute walk from Stirling Castle and is also close to the railway station.

Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing the Fishers Wynd Hotel for lease, says it provides a “great opportunity for the right tenant to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests”.

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham and Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market Friars Wynd Hotel.

Entrance to Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
The cafe features a wooden bar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cafe at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
The food and drink business comes with the hotel. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Cafe at Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
The cafe has plenty of seating. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Friars Wynd Hotel in Stirling.
There is also outdoor seating for the warmer months. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“This outstanding hotel is a great example of Scottish Hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer guests a remarkable stay.

Stirling continues to be a burgeoning tourist area, attracting greater numbers of visitors annually.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own.”

Graham and Sibbald is inviting offers of £50,000 for the premium and £45,000 for the rent per annum.

Conversation