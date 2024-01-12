Boutique hotel a short walk from Stirling Castle up for lease

A boutique hotel which is a short walk from Stirling Castle has gone up for lease.

Friars Wynd Hotel occupies a prime plot at the foot of the castle hill.

The business set in a Victorian townhouse boasts 10 beautiful bedrooms along with a bistro/cafe.

Each of the bedrooms boasts its own design, blending traditional features with modern fixtures and fittings.

The cosy ground-floor cafe includes a beautiful wooden bar and there is even space for tables outside.

The hotel is about a 10-minute walk from Stirling Castle and is also close to the railway station.

Graham and Sibbald, which is marketing the Fishers Wynd Hotel for lease, says it provides a “great opportunity for the right tenant to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests”.

Peter Seymour, a director with Graham and Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market Friars Wynd Hotel.

“This outstanding hotel is a great example of Scottish Hospitality blending traditional features with modern design to offer guests a remarkable stay.

“Stirling continues to be a burgeoning tourist area, attracting greater numbers of visitors annually.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right tenants to build upon the already successful business and make it their own.”

Graham and Sibbald is inviting offers of £50,000 for the premium and £45,000 for the rent per annum.