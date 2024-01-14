Ex-Merchant Navy drink-driver fled after crashing on A90 in Angus

A drunk private-plated Porsche-driving ex-Merchant Navy man left a crash victim on the A90 with a muscular injury then fled the scene.

George Graham was also taken to hospital following his boozy collision shortly before midnight on November 18 last year.

Four hours after being caught with an unopened can of lager in his car, he was breathalysed at West Bell Street HQ and returned a reading still almost four times the limit.

He has now been banned from the road for 32 months.

A90 crash

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court Graham’s victim was driving a Toyota Yaris on the northbound carriageway of the A90.

Just after passing the A926 Kirriemuir turnoff, Graham crashed into the rear of her car while she was travelling at 65mph.

She continued and pulled in at a farm track shortly down the road.

Graham stopped in a layby around 50 metres behind her.

She beckoned for him to get out but the 63-year-old pulled back onto the dual carriageway and continued, bound for Brechin, in his damaged car.

The woman contacted police and was taken to Ninewells, complaining of a sore back.

No fractures were found and the injury “appeared to be muscular.”

Can of lager

Ten minutes after the crash, Graham, of Don Street in Forfar, was traced by police on the A935.

His airbags had deployed, the front of his car was “extensively damaged” and paint matching the Yaris was visible.

An unopened can of lager could be seen inside.

Graham slurred his words and smelled strongly of alcohol.

He voluntarily stated he had been drinking.

After being taken to the emergency department, he was conveyed to West Bell Street HQ where, just after 3am, he was still over the limit (84 mics/ 22).

Alcohol battles

At a previous hearing, Graham admitted driving carelessly and with excess alcohol, then failing to stop and exchange details.

His solicitor Robin Beattie said: “He was entirely compliant with police.

“He has latterly been working in Montrose with a security company.”

Mr Beattie said due to a lack of public transport options, his client had been left with no option but to resign.

“He tells me it was a job that he loved,” the lawyer added.

Mr Beattie explained Graham served in the Merchant Navy before embarking on a 20-year career as an oil rig chef.

He said he turned to alcohol after losing both his daughters, the latter only months before the incident.

“He does have an analogous previous conviction.

“He is horrified. The upshot is that nobody was badly hurt but he is very, very sorry that the complainer was hurt at all.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “When I heard the Crown narrative, I was thinking of a five-year period of disqualification.”

He reduced this to four years, then further to 32 months due to Graham’s early plea and fined him £667 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

