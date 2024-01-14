Perth gift shop to close due to ‘footfall decreasing’ in city centre

A Perth gift shop is set to close due to “footfall decreasing” in the city centre.

Loved By Bridget, on Scott Street, will shut on February 17.

The shop, which sells giftware and candles as well as handmade pebble and shell art, has been open in Perth since 2021.

A post on the Loved By Bridget Facebook page said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I am writing this post, but unfortunately we are having to close our store in Perth.

“There are a few reasons for our closing, but with footfall decreasing in the city centre and personal reasons we feel it is time.

“We will continue to trade until mid February and we have between 30% up to 50% sale on at the moment through the entire shop (excluding pebble art) so drop by and grab some bargains.

“I would like to thank each and every one of my customers for their support as it means so much.

“This does not mean Loved by Bridget is gone as I will continue to trade online and through this Facebook page.

“You will also be able to find me regularly on Castle Street Market in Edinburgh.

“So please keep in touch and bear us in mind for your special gifts.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you.”

It comes after the closure of Italian restaurant Roma Ristorante on Speygate, which shut on Christmas Eve.

The owners told The Courier that a rise in cost of living and a lack of footfall forced them to call it a day.

The city’s Pizza Express restaurant also closed in December.

You can keep tabs on businesses opening and closing in Perth city centre with The Courier’s High Street Tracker.