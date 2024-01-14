Police launch probe after bus stop and garage set ablaze in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after two cases of fire-raising in the Stobswell area on Saturday night.

A bus stop was set on fire on Dura Street at the junction with Brown Constable Street.

A garage was also set alight on Dens Road at the junction with Arklay Street.

Both fires occurred about 8.50pm.

Police Scotland are treating both fires as wilful.

Police ask for information after deliberate Stobswell fires

Constable Alan Hunter said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dash-cam or private CCTV that could help with our enquiries.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 3322 for Dura Street or 3365 of Saturday 13 January for Dens Road.

“You can also make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”