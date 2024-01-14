5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines’ incredible away shut-out record and the tweak that turned 1 point to 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines’ incredible away shut-out record and the tweak that turned 1 point to 3

United have conceded just 2 goals in TEN Championship away games.

Dundee United fans lap up Tony Watt's winner in Inverness
Dundee United fans lap up Watt's winner. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Tony Watt’s dramatic late strike secured a precious 1-0 victory for Dundee United against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

It was a scarcely-merited triumph for the depleted Tangerines, and a largely dismal spectacle – but boss Jim Goodwin will not care a jot as his side recaptured top-spot in the Championship.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to analyse the action.

A break to savour

Goodwin will view this performance – and the result – in the context of some crucial absences.

While other sides in the Championship have bigger injury issues (Arbroath and Dunfermline are particularly snake-bit in that regard), the loss of United’s spine was  felt.

The Tangerines lacked Louis Moult’s natural ability to hold up possession and bring the United midfield into the game, albeit Watt won his share of aerial battles, worked manfully and notched the decisive goal.

Without the suspended Craig Sibbald, the Terrors’ use of the ball was errant. There was energy, endeavour and defensive diligence – but a total lack of quality.

Ross Docherty, although he has now been absent for more league games than he has played, remains sorely missed. Declan Gallagher will be out until February after undergoing groin surgery last week.

Without that quartet, escaping the Highlands with any sort of triumph is a major result for Goodwin – and, while exiting the Scottish Cup was a failing, the consequential fortnight without a game will be welcomed.

Even more so given United will spend that period atop the Championship following Raith Rovers’ home defeat against Queen’s Park.

Alex Greive debut assessed

Greive’s debut ended with a grimace, limping off after 67 minutes.

After – in the words of Goodwin – “absolutely running himself into the ground”, the New Zealand international was replaced by Archie Meekison.

Having only played 12 minutes of football since December 23, fatigue was inevitable. However, Greive’s maiden showing for the Terrors was a heartening one in testing circumstances.

Dundee United's Alex Greive attempts to make something happen down the flank
Alex Greive attempts to make something happen down the flank. Image: SNS

In lieu of anything even approaching decent service, Greive ran the channels, sought to take on opponents and, on occasion, won fouls to get United up the pitch.

It is clear the on-loan St Mirren forward will bring something different – and needed – to Goodwin’s attacking ranks; bags of pace and mobility.

Goodwin: Shapeshifter

Whether a sharp tactical decision or enforced due to a dearth of like-for-like options, Goodwin’s switch from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 in the final 25 minutes was crucial – and arguably should have happened earlier.

With Meekison entering the fray to replace Greive, the addition of another natural midfielder allowed United to claim some semblance of control in the engine room.

Dundee United's Archie Meekison finally succeeds in testing Mark Ridgers
Meekison finally succeeds in testing Mark Ridgers. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

And with the Caley Jags tiring towards the finale, United finally exerted some pressure.

Indeed, Meekison registered their first shot on target following a line-breaking run from deep – perhaps the first time it had happened all night from a player in black.

With United’s wingers able to think more offensively (playing in an 4-4-2, their defensive duties are vast given the overload in central midfield), Glenn Middleton was able to get some late joy and tee up the winner.

Astonishing defensive record on the road continues

While thrills were at a premium, United can take satisfaction from a solid defensive display.

After Goodwin described their 3-2 defeat against Morton six days prior as his back-line’s worst showing of the season, this was a positive response.

Kevin Holt, BBC Scotland’s man of the match, was dominant in the air and even sought to stride out and start attacks a couple of times.

Kevin Holt clutches a man of the match award following Inverness vs Dundee United
Kevin Holt’s display earned him BBC Scotland man of the match. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United

Ross Graham was similarly solid and, considering his lack of experience as a right-sided centre-back, is continuing to grow in that role.

Scott McMann and Liam Grimshaw were solid although the latter’s use of the ball could have been better (he was not unique in that). Jordan Tillson broke up play well for a man playing through a slightly tight hamstring.

And when United were breached – David Carson’s excellent cut-back finding Max Anderson – Jack Walton was on-hand to produce a wonderful sprawling save.

This was the on-loan Luton man’s 16th shutout from 28 appearances. A fine capture.

United have now played 10 Championship fixtures on the road, with a record of: won eight, drawn two. They have only conceded TWO goals in that time. Goodwin’s side really are an impressive proposition on their travels.

The importance of Inverness late shows

There was a creeping sense of déjà vu at the Caledonian Stadium.

Another hard-fought, attritional contest that appeared to be drifting towards a forgettable 0-0.

But just like in September when Chris Mochrie pounced in the 94th-minute, United found a way to grind out the victory. “By the skin of our teeth”, as Goodwin put it.

Inverness were denied a late penalty when Liam Grimshaw handled the ball
Inverness were denied a late penalty when Liam Grimshaw handled the ball. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

United have claimed seven points from a possible nine in their three matches against Inverness this term. In those games, they have been leading for combined total of eight minutes.

Should they hold the Championship trophy aloft in May, the Tangerines will have every cause to cherish those ugly, dramatic, pivotal outings in the Highlands.  

