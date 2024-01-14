5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines’ incredible away shut-out record and the tweak that turned 1 point to 3

Tony Watt’s dramatic late strike secured a precious 1-0 victory for Dundee United against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

It was a scarcely-merited triumph for the depleted Tangerines, and a largely dismal spectacle – but boss Jim Goodwin will not care a jot as his side recaptured top-spot in the Championship.

Courier Sport was in the Highlands to analyse the action.

A break to savour

Goodwin will view this performance – and the result – in the context of some crucial absences.

While other sides in the Championship have bigger injury issues (Arbroath and Dunfermline are particularly snake-bit in that regard), the loss of United’s spine was felt.

The Tangerines lacked Louis Moult’s natural ability to hold up possession and bring the United midfield into the game, albeit Watt won his share of aerial battles, worked manfully and notched the decisive goal.

Without the suspended Craig Sibbald, the Terrors’ use of the ball was errant. There was energy, endeavour and defensive diligence – but a total lack of quality.

Ross Docherty, although he has now been absent for more league games than he has played, remains sorely missed. Declan Gallagher will be out until February after undergoing groin surgery last week.

Without that quartet, escaping the Highlands with any sort of triumph is a major result for Goodwin – and, while exiting the Scottish Cup was a failing, the consequential fortnight without a game will be welcomed.

Even more so given United will spend that period atop the Championship following Raith Rovers’ home defeat against Queen’s Park.

Alex Greive debut assessed

Greive’s debut ended with a grimace, limping off after 67 minutes.

After – in the words of Goodwin – “absolutely running himself into the ground”, the New Zealand international was replaced by Archie Meekison.

Having only played 12 minutes of football since December 23, fatigue was inevitable. However, Greive’s maiden showing for the Terrors was a heartening one in testing circumstances.

In lieu of anything even approaching decent service, Greive ran the channels, sought to take on opponents and, on occasion, won fouls to get United up the pitch.

It is clear the on-loan St Mirren forward will bring something different – and needed – to Goodwin’s attacking ranks; bags of pace and mobility.

Goodwin: Shapeshifter

Whether a sharp tactical decision or enforced due to a dearth of like-for-like options, Goodwin’s switch from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 in the final 25 minutes was crucial – and arguably should have happened earlier.

With Meekison entering the fray to replace Greive, the addition of another natural midfielder allowed United to claim some semblance of control in the engine room.

And with the Caley Jags tiring towards the finale, United finally exerted some pressure.

Indeed, Meekison registered their first shot on target following a line-breaking run from deep – perhaps the first time it had happened all night from a player in black.

With United’s wingers able to think more offensively (playing in an 4-4-2, their defensive duties are vast given the overload in central midfield), Glenn Middleton was able to get some late joy and tee up the winner.

Astonishing defensive record on the road continues

While thrills were at a premium, United can take satisfaction from a solid defensive display.

After Goodwin described their 3-2 defeat against Morton six days prior as his back-line’s worst showing of the season, this was a positive response.

Kevin Holt, BBC Scotland’s man of the match, was dominant in the air and even sought to stride out and start attacks a couple of times.

Ross Graham was similarly solid and, considering his lack of experience as a right-sided centre-back, is continuing to grow in that role.

Scott McMann and Liam Grimshaw were solid although the latter’s use of the ball could have been better (he was not unique in that). Jordan Tillson broke up play well for a man playing through a slightly tight hamstring.

And when United were breached – David Carson’s excellent cut-back finding Max Anderson – Jack Walton was on-hand to produce a wonderful sprawling save.

This was the on-loan Luton man’s 16th shutout from 28 appearances. A fine capture.

United have now played 10 Championship fixtures on the road, with a record of: won eight, drawn two. They have only conceded TWO goals in that time. Goodwin’s side really are an impressive proposition on their travels.

The importance of Inverness late shows

There was a creeping sense of déjà vu at the Caledonian Stadium.

Another hard-fought, attritional contest that appeared to be drifting towards a forgettable 0-0.

But just like in September when Chris Mochrie pounced in the 94th-minute, United found a way to grind out the victory. “By the skin of our teeth”, as Goodwin put it.

United have claimed seven points from a possible nine in their three matches against Inverness this term. In those games, they have been leading for combined total of eight minutes.

Should they hold the Championship trophy aloft in May, the Tangerines will have every cause to cherish those ugly, dramatic, pivotal outings in the Highlands.