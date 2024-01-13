Dunfermline dog-walker Kerry beats Gladiators to reach show’s quarter finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline dog-walker Kerry beats Gladiators to reach show’s quarter finals

She came up against Gladiator Sabre, a gym-owner from Dundee.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dunfermline dog-walker Kerry has become one of the first winners of the Gladiators reboot. Image: BBC iPlayer.
Dunfermline dog-walker Kerry has become one of the first winners of the Gladiators reboot. Image: BBC iPlayer.

A dog-walker from Dunfermline has beat the Gladiators to become one of the first winners of the series’ reboot.

Kerry Wilson, 34, appeared as the BBC show returned to TV screens on Saturday evening.

The champion mountain biker will go through to the quarter finals after coming up against Gladiator Sabre – Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy.

Kerry gained enough points for a head start in the final Eliminator round and finished ahead of fellow contestant Tasha.

Dunfermline woman calls Gladiators experience ‘surreal’

Kerry revealed at the start of the episode that she had not applied for the show – but that her wife, Amber, had put her name forward.

Introducing herself, she said: “To be a contender on gladiators is absolutely surreal from watching it when you were younger to actually going to be on it – it’s awesome.”

Kerry before the first task. Image: BBC iPlayer

She first faced Gladiator Fire – described by hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh as a “formidable opponent” – and was knocked from her podium with just five seconds to spare.

Kerry said afterwards: “It felt like I was up there for about an hour”.

Sabre appeared on the third task to mark contestant Tasha, 41, from Ispwich.

She was introduced as a “ferocious feline who isn’t afraid to pounce”.

‘That was the most incredible thing I have ever done’

Sheli – who runs the SweatBox Dundee gym on Camperdown Road – previously told The Courier how watching Gladiators with her parents as a kid inspired her to take on a new role in the relaunched TV series.

The 35-year-old faced off against Kerry for the penultimate round – Hang Tough – where she attempted to wrestle her off hanging rings.

Sabre was tasked with wrestling Kerry from hanging rings. Image: BBC iPlayer
Dundee Gladiator Sabre with host Bradley Walsh and Dunfermline contestant Kerry. Image: BBC iPlayer

After bringing Kerry down Sheli said: “She’s a great contender and it’s really been a pleasure to go against her today.

“And we’re both Scottish and that’s cool.”

Kerry went on to outrun Tasha in the final contest and win a spot at the quarter finals.

Kerry after her win. Image: BBC iPlayer
Kerry’s supporters after her win. Image: BBC iPlayer

Speaking to Bradley Walsh after her triumph, she said: “I am literally speechless.

“That was the most incredible thing I have ever done.

“Thank you guys so much.”

Gladiators is available to watch every Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

 

