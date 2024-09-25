Brian Cox and Alan Cumming spotted in Stirlingshire village as filming for Glenrothan begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brian Cox and Alan Cumming spotted in Stirlingshire village as filming for Glenrothan begins

More filming will take place locally on Thursday.

By Isla Glen
Two of Scotland's best-known actors, Alan Cumming (left) and Brian Cox were seen working together on set in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Two of Scotland's best-known actors, Alan Cumming (left) and Brian Cox were seen working together on set in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Filming for a new movie starring Brian Cox and Alan Cumming has begun in Stirlingshire.

The stars were in Gartmore on Wednesday, capturing scenes for Glenrothan, Cox’s directorial debut. The 78-year-old was said to be in good spirits on set.

It was lights, camera, action at the bottom of Main Street, as Cox and Cumming, 59, were joined by a large crew of around 60 people for the production’s final week of filming.

Earlier in the day, the Dundonian and Perthshire actors had spent time in the nearby village of Kippen.

Dundee-born Succession star Brian Cox was getting some hands-on directing experience in Gartmore. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

More filming will take place at the Black Bull inn and the cemetery in Gartmore on Thursday.

Road signs reading “Glenrothan” and “Edinburgh” were staged by a bench at the bottom of the village.

Alan Cumming could be seen smoking during one scene. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Main Street was briefly closed to allow for scenes to be shot, with three-way traffic lights put in place.

One local resident told The Courier it was “exciting” to know the village would feature in the film.

What is Glenrothan about?

Glenrothan, set in a fictional town of the same name, follows the story of two brothers – played by Cox and Cumming – who must reunite to save their family’s distillery.

Prop road signs for Edinburgh and the fictional town of Glenrothan were put up at the side of the road in Gartmore for the shoot. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The siblings have not spoken since the day of their mother’s funeral, due to a violent exchange with their father.

Finding themselves back together in their hometown of Glenrothan, they must work together to save the business.

Actors Cox and Cumming play brothers in the upcoming film. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Brian Cox was said to be cheerful on set, as the production prepared to wind down. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Veteran actor Cox, renowned for playing media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, has been developing the film with Scottish writer David Ashton.

It is being co-developed by Lionsgate and London-based producer Nevision.

