Brian Cox and Alan Cumming spotted in Stirlingshire village as filming for Glenrothan begins

Filming for a new movie starring Brian Cox and Alan Cumming has begun in Stirlingshire.

The stars were in Gartmore on Wednesday, capturing scenes for Glenrothan, Cox’s directorial debut. The 78-year-old was said to be in good spirits on set.

It was lights, camera, action at the bottom of Main Street, as Cox and Cumming, 59, were joined by a large crew of around 60 people for the production’s final week of filming.

Earlier in the day, the Dundonian and Perthshire actors had spent time in the nearby village of Kippen.

More filming will take place at the Black Bull inn and the cemetery in Gartmore on Thursday.

Road signs reading “Glenrothan” and “Edinburgh” were staged by a bench at the bottom of the village.

Main Street was briefly closed to allow for scenes to be shot, with three-way traffic lights put in place.

One local resident told The Courier it was “exciting” to know the village would feature in the film.

What is Glenrothan about?

Glenrothan, set in a fictional town of the same name, follows the story of two brothers – played by Cox and Cumming – who must reunite to save their family’s distillery.

The siblings have not spoken since the day of their mother’s funeral, due to a violent exchange with their father.

Finding themselves back together in their hometown of Glenrothan, they must work together to save the business.

Veteran actor Cox, renowned for playing media mogul Logan Roy in Succession, has been developing the film with Scottish writer David Ashton.

It is being co-developed by Lionsgate and London-based producer Nevision.

