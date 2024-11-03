Fife hotel owner praised for ‘kind’ breakfast offer after winning Four in a Bed TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife hotel owner praised for ‘kind’ breakfast offer after winning Four in a Bed TV show

Lee Murray has been lauded for a "lovely gesture" to one of his Channel 4 rivals.

By Stephen Eighteen
Lee Murray and Emma Heard of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch.
Lee Murray and Emma Heard of the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4

A Fife hotelier has been praised for offering to pass on the secrets of his Four in a Bed success to a fellow contestant.

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch took the overall prize in last week’s Channel 4 programme after wowing its competitors with its breakfast.

The show sees four sets of B&B owners take turns staying at each other’s properties and paying what they think is fair.

During Monday’s show, the service provided by manager Lee Murray and assistant Emma Heard impressed their three rivals, who all said they would return for a repeat stay.

And, during Friday’s payment day broadcast, they stated they would also be happy to pay full price for their experience.

This made Laurel Bank the only establishment with a 100% rating – making it the B&B offering best value for money.

Laurel Bank Hotel owner offers to pass on breakfast tips

The praise lavished on the Laurel Bank’s breakfast contrasted with the criticism levelled at the food offering at Grays Hotel in Blackpool.

Lee said on Friday’s show that his rival’s breakfast “wasn’t great.”

“I don’t think anybody ate their bacon.”

But he added: “These things happen.

“If you want to come up to ours you can come and train with our guys.

“I am happy for you to do that.”

The hotel i sin Markinch. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

Grays owners Gary Hooper and Chris Mellor thanked Lee for his offer, saying “you’re very kind.”

One of the duo added: “He is a good person.”

Lee was also praised on the hotel’s Facebook post announcing their success.

One person wrote: “Loved that u invited Gary to fife to learn him to do breakfast such a lovely gesture.”

Another added: “So humbling you offered for Gary to come and spend time with your breakfast chef.”

Markinch B&B owner ponders TV criticism

Lee picked up the winner’s plaque without Emma, who was absent through illness.

The pair had both been present in Monday’s show.

Lee Murray. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

In Friday’s show, Lee confronted Sunderland hoteliers Jav and Sara for rating the Laurel Bank’s facilities only seven out of 10.

Jav said the television in their room needed to be 12 inches lower because the current height “hurt my neck”.

The father and daughter duo also wanted to see a door placed on their bedroom wardrobe.

Lee shrugged off the latter complaint but, regarding the TV, said: “I am not sure it’s a critical point but maybe I will look into it.”

But Jav and Sara still said they would pay the full £132 for their room.

The owners of the other two hotels also agreed their rooms were worth the £90 charge.

Fife duo ‘had a ball’ on Four in a Bed

Lee, who has run the hotel since 2020, said on Friday’s show: “Our team, not just me, have put a lot of work in.

“And I am chuffed that other people have seen it for what it is.”

Emma Heard. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

Lee and Emma’s Facebook post said: “A massive thank you to everyone for their support and kind messages this week.

“We had an absolute ball on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed programme and were over the moon to win the overall prize.

“And if you fancy trying the amazing breakfast that everyone on the programme loved, why not pop in – we would love to see you.”

Conversation