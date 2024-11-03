Fife hotel owner praised for ‘kind’ breakfast offer after winning Four in a Bed TV show

A Fife hotelier has been praised for offering to pass on the secrets of his Four in a Bed success to a fellow contestant.

The Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch took the overall prize in last week’s Channel 4 programme after wowing its competitors with its breakfast.

The show sees four sets of B&B owners take turns staying at each other’s properties and paying what they think is fair.

During Monday’s show, the service provided by manager Lee Murray and assistant Emma Heard impressed their three rivals, who all said they would return for a repeat stay.

And, during Friday’s payment day broadcast, they stated they would also be happy to pay full price for their experience.

This made Laurel Bank the only establishment with a 100% rating – making it the B&B offering best value for money.

Laurel Bank Hotel owner offers to pass on breakfast tips

The praise lavished on the Laurel Bank’s breakfast contrasted with the criticism levelled at the food offering at Grays Hotel in Blackpool.

Lee said on Friday’s show that his rival’s breakfast “wasn’t great.”

“I don’t think anybody ate their bacon.”

But he added: “These things happen.

“If you want to come up to ours you can come and train with our guys.

“I am happy for you to do that.”

Grays owners Gary Hooper and Chris Mellor thanked Lee for his offer, saying “you’re very kind.”

One of the duo added: “He is a good person.”

Lee was also praised on the hotel’s Facebook post announcing their success.

One person wrote: “Loved that u invited Gary to fife to learn him to do breakfast such a lovely gesture.”

Another added: “So humbling you offered for Gary to come and spend time with your breakfast chef.”

Markinch B&B owner ponders TV criticism

Lee picked up the winner’s plaque without Emma, who was absent through illness.

The pair had both been present in Monday’s show.

In Friday’s show, Lee confronted Sunderland hoteliers Jav and Sara for rating the Laurel Bank’s facilities only seven out of 10.

Jav said the television in their room needed to be 12 inches lower because the current height “hurt my neck”.

The father and daughter duo also wanted to see a door placed on their bedroom wardrobe.

Lee shrugged off the latter complaint but, regarding the TV, said: “I am not sure it’s a critical point but maybe I will look into it.”

But Jav and Sara still said they would pay the full £132 for their room.

The owners of the other two hotels also agreed their rooms were worth the £90 charge.

Fife duo ‘had a ball’ on Four in a Bed

Lee, who has run the hotel since 2020, said on Friday’s show: “Our team, not just me, have put a lot of work in.

“And I am chuffed that other people have seen it for what it is.”

Lee and Emma’s Facebook post said: “A massive thank you to everyone for their support and kind messages this week.

“We had an absolute ball on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed programme and were over the moon to win the overall prize.

“And if you fancy trying the amazing breakfast that everyone on the programme loved, why not pop in – we would love to see you.”