Woman, 42, in serious condition at Ninewells after being hit by car in Lochgelly

A 42-year-old woman is in a serious condition at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being hit by a car in Lochgelly.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a red Audi A3 car and a female pedestrian on Lochleven Road around 8.45pm on Saturday.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3868 of November 2.