Home News Fife

Woman, 42, in serious condition at Ninewells after being hit by car in Lochgelly

Police closed Lochleven Road on Saturday night.

By Laura Devlin
Police at the crash in Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Police at the crash in Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook

A 42-year-old woman is in a serious condition at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being hit by a car in Lochgelly.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a red Audi A3 car and a female pedestrian on Lochleven Road around 8.45pm on Saturday.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 9pm. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3868 of November 2.

Conversation