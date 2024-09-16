End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed

The curtain will fall on an iconic chapter of St Andrews’ cultural life on Thursday September 19 when the New Picture House holds its final screenings as a three-screen cinema.

After almost 94 years as an independent picture house, the venue is closing its doors for a major refurbishment, transforming it into a “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” which is due to open by summer 2025.

The last films being shown on the silver screen before the new chapter begins include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the recently released dark comedy-horror fantasy directed by Tim Burton; Lee, a biographical drama starring Kate Winslet and Speak No Evil.

These final selections, a nod to both nostalgia and contemporary cinema, will be the final chance for loyal patrons to say farewell before a new chapter, including cinema provision, begins.

Long history of St Andrews cinema

The New Picture House has been a staple of St Andrews since its opening in December 1930.

Generations of locals and university students have flocked to its screens to enjoy everything from Hollywood blockbusters to independent films.

The building’s traditional architecture, coupled with its intimate charm, made it a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

However, as changing times have brought new trends and demands in entertainment, the decision has been made by the shareholders of the family-run business to repurpose the historic building.

The new sports bar, being developed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company T-Squared Social, will cater to both locals, tourists and the bustling student population, offering a new social hub in the heart of the town.

Despite an initial backlash that led to a petition, the community now seems to be largely on board with the plans.

Update on St Andrews cinema redevelopment timetable

In an exclusive interview, New Picture House managing director David Morris told The Courier that the shows on Thursday September 19 will be the “last as a three-screen cinema”.

Giving an update on the timescale of development beyond that, he said there were “some minor lawyer things” to be signed off regarding the leasing of the building to T-Squared Social.

In early October, it was expected that the NPH shareholders, who will retain ownership of the building, will “hand over the keys”.

At that point, T-Squared will effectively take over.

“Their plan, as far as I understand it, is that between now and the end of the year, they are going to strip out the place and do a lot of preparatory work before the main contractors are expected to move in at the beginning of January,” he said.

“They are then just going to hammer on with the big refurbishment.

“I know the CEO of the company is keen to get it open as soon after Easter as possible.

“Speaking to different surveyors that have come through, they hope it’ll be open by next summer. That’s the timetable.”

Cinema screens will be retained in New Picture House redevelopment

Backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake as part of a wider investment company, developers say the redevelopment plan will deliver a blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering in St Andrews.

The developers say this will make the picture house economically viable and save it from closure.

Cinema three will be retained in its present form with improvements to seating and technology.

Meanwhile, the seating in cinema two and the current cinema one stalls, will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings, allowing people to socialise, with an area for electronic darts.

The main auditorium (cinema one) will retain the large screen to show films.

However, the multi-functional space will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

The seating there will be flexible, changing to suit the auditorium’s use on a day-to-day basis.

The auditorium’s character is also being protected with existing ceiling, walls and stage features retained.

And the cinema’s upper level will stay as it is, with over 300 seats retained for film lovers.

The exterior of the cinema will also remain the same, with all renovations happening inside.

*For Michael Alexander’s full sit down interview with New Picture House managing director David Morris, read The Courier Weekend on Saturday September 21.