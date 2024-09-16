End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed

Film fans have a final chance to watch movies before work starts on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews cinema plan.

By Michael Alexander
The NPH Cinema in North Street, St Andrews, shows its final films on September 19, 2024 before closing for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The NPH Cinema in North Street, St Andrews, shows its final films on September 19, 2024 before closing for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The curtain will fall on an iconic chapter of St Andrews’ cultural life on Thursday September 19 when the New Picture House holds its final screenings as a three-screen cinema.

After almost 94 years as an independent picture house, the venue is closing its doors for a major refurbishment, transforming it into a “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” which is due to open by summer 2025.

The last films being shown on the silver screen before the new chapter begins include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the recently released dark comedy-horror fantasy directed by Tim Burton; Lee, a biographical drama starring Kate Winslet and Speak No Evil.

These final selections, a nod to both nostalgia and contemporary cinema, will be the final chance for loyal patrons to say farewell before a new chapter, including cinema provision, begins.

Long history of St Andrews cinema

The New Picture House has been a staple of St Andrews since its opening in December 1930.

Generations of locals and university students have flocked to its screens to enjoy everything from Hollywood blockbusters to independent films.

The building’s traditional architecture, coupled with its intimate charm, made it a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s plans to turn St Andrews’ New Picture House cinema into a sports bar have been approved. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images

However, as changing times have brought new trends and demands in entertainment, the decision has been made by the shareholders of the family-run business to repurpose the historic building.

The new sports bar, being developed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company T-Squared Social, will cater to both locals, tourists and the bustling student population, offering a new social hub in the heart of the town.

Despite an initial backlash that led to a petition, the community now seems to be largely on board with the plans.

Update on St Andrews cinema redevelopment timetable

In an exclusive interview, New Picture House managing director David Morris told The Courier that the shows on Thursday September 19 will be the “last as a three-screen cinema”.

Giving an update on the timescale of development beyond that, he said there were “some minor lawyer things” to be signed off regarding the leasing of the building to T-Squared Social.

In early October, it was expected that the NPH shareholders, who will retain ownership of the building, will “hand over the keys”.

At that point, T-Squared will effectively take over.

Managing director of the New Picture House David Morris.

“Their plan, as far as I understand it, is that between now and the end of the year, they are going to strip out the place and do a lot of preparatory work before the main contractors are expected to move in at the beginning of January,” he said.

“They are then just going to hammer on with the big refurbishment.

“I know the CEO of the company is keen to get it open as soon after Easter as possible.

“Speaking to different surveyors that have come through, they hope it’ll be open by next summer. That’s the timetable.”

Cinema screens will be retained in New Picture House redevelopment

Backed by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake as part of a wider investment company, developers say the redevelopment plan will deliver a blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering in St Andrews.

The developers say this will make the picture house economically viable and save it from closure.

Cinema three will be retained in its present form with improvements to seating and technology.

Meanwhile, the seating in cinema two and the current cinema one stalls, will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings, allowing people to socialise, with an area for electronic darts.

Artists impression of how the main auditorium will look. Image: Orbit Communications

The main auditorium (cinema one) will retain the large screen to show films.

However, the multi-functional space will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

Artists impression of how the main auditorium will look. Image: Orbit Communications

The seating there will be flexible, changing to suit the auditorium’s use on a day-to-day basis.

The auditorium’s character is also being protected with existing ceiling, walls and stage features retained.

And the cinema’s upper level will stay as it is, with over 300 seats retained for film lovers.

The exterior of the cinema will also remain the same, with all renovations happening inside.

*For Michael Alexander’s full sit down interview with New Picture House managing director David Morris, read The Courier Weekend on Saturday September 21.

More from Entertainment

Margaret Mather MBE at Dundee City Chambers where a civic reception was held to celebrate 54 years of Dundee Junior Showtime. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'Humble' roots recalled as Dundee celebrates 54 years of Margaret Mather’s Dundee Junior Showtime
Bloody Scotland McIlvanney Prize 2024 winner shortlist authors (from left) D V Bishop (David), Val McDermid, Chris Brookmyre, Kim Sherwood and Abir Mukherjee
Best photos of Stirling's Bloody Scotland crime writing festival 2024
Gayle enjoys a 'pignic' with Pickles the kune kune pig at West Adamston Farm in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
I took three little pigs for a walk and 'pig-nic' in Angus - what's…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sacha Taylor big interview Picture shows; Sacha Taylor and mum Charlie Taylor. Ibiza/Dundee. Supplied by Image: Supplied/DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
Perth singer Sacha Taylor's shooting for the stars in Ibiza - and hairdresser mum…
Are you an expert on all things crime fiction? Then give our quiz a go
Put your crime fiction knowledge to the test with our Bloody Scotland pub quiz
Journalist Amy hall in the 50m Olympia pool in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 indoor sports to try across Tayside and Fife as the nights draw in
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Snake in the grass Picture shows; Deirdre Davis. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
From Pitlochry life to Dundee murder - former River City star Deirdre has landed…
Blind prone paddleboarder Dean Dunbar training at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blairgowrie adventurer is first blind 'prone' boarder to qualify for world championships
Dundee Hilltown Ad-Lib Arts founder Victoria Rice. Image: Victoria Rice
'Humble' Dundee roots inspired Perth-based Victoria Rice to bring theatre to the community
A section of Ticketmaster's purchase policy explaining "Dynamic Pricing" - found on the company's website - is highlighted on a phone, with the Tickemaster website displayed in the background, showing the options for purchasing Oasis tickets in London.
Debate: Should dynamic ticket pricing be made illegal?
14

Conversation