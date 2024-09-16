‘Humble’ roots recalled as Dundee celebrates 54 years of Margaret Mather’s Dundee Junior Showtime

Dundee has come together to celebrate the incredible legacy of Margaret Mather MBE, the woman behind the creation of Dundee Junior Showtime.

For 54 years, Margaret dedicated herself to nurturing the talents of Dundee’s youth, instilling in them a love for song, dance, and performance that has touched thousands of lives.

Now, following a civic reception at Dundee City Chambers to mark her retirement, Margaret, 86, has been reflecting on her journey.

In an interview with The Courier, she charted her journey from a troubled childhood in the slums of Dundee’s old Overgate to becoming a beloved figure whose impact on the city’s young people transcends generations and influences to this day.

A life rooted in hardship and resilience

Born in Dundee’s Maryfield Hospital in 1937, Margaret grew up in poverty as an illegitimate child – a harsh label in those days.

Raised by the Salvation Army in Ward Road and spending part of her early years at the Armistead Home with her mum, her life is a story of resilience in the face of adversity.

“My mother, Thomasina Chambers, was a nurse and the hall keeper at the Salvation Army,” she recalled.

“Children could be very hurtful if you were illegitimate.

“My mother told me, ‘If anyone asks you where your father is, you tell them you’re illegitimate.’ That was a lot for a child to carry.”

Despite these challenges, Margaret found solace in singing – a gift she honed with the encouragement of the Salvation Army.

This grounding in music and faith laid the foundation for what would become her life’s work: bringing the joy of performance to the children of Dundee.

The birth of Dundee Junior Showtime

In 1968, as a then single parent, Margaret made the life-changing decision to forsake a professional singing career to focus on helping Dundee’s young people.

Alongside her son Jimmy and other dedicated individuals, she launched Dundee Junior Showtime.

The organisation, based in the YMCA building on Constitution Road, aimed to teach song and dance to local children—many of whom came from underprivileged backgrounds, just like Margaret herself.

What started as a small concert party soon blossomed into a beloved city institution.

Over the years, thousands of children passed through the doors, receiving not just performance training but also the values of humility, kindness, and resilience – qualities Margaret learned from her own childhood.

“I noticed a lot of bairns going about – kids like myself – who needed help here and there,” Margaret said.

“So we started a concert party, and it just grew from there. We went from performing locally to touring places like Russia, Ukraine, Canada, and even visiting Romanian orphanages.”

An international legacy

Margaret’s work with Dundee Junior Showtime transcended Dundee, taking her and her young performers across the globe.

They visited hospitals, performed at prestigious venues, and even supported international charitable efforts.

A particularly memorable trip was to the Budimex Hospital in Romania, where they supported Sister Aloysius, a Dundee nun who dedicated her life to caring for Romanian orphans.

Margaret’s efforts did not go unnoticed. She was honoured with a number of accolades throughout her life, including Dundee’s Woman of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and, in a crowning moment, received an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II at Holyrood Palace.

A voice for the vulnerable

Margaret’s connection to the Salvation Army remained strong throughout her life.

It was not just an organisation that raised her. Its ethos became a guiding principle in how she ran Dundee Junior Showtime.

“The Salvation Army taught me that we are all God’s children, and it doesn’t matter what we don’t have. If we do have something, we should share it,” she added.

This belief was central to the way she managed Dundee Junior Showtime.

No child was ever turned away due to financial hardship.

Many of the children she helped went on to have careers in singing and performing, but more importantly, they never forgot the sense of belonging and encouragement they received under Margaret’s guidance.

Looking back, moving forward

Now retired since last year, Margaret has passed the torch of Dundee Junior Showtime to Nicky Henderson, a former pupil who continues Margaret’s legacy of empowering young people through performance.

A civic reception recently held in Dundee City Chambers was not only a celebration of Margaret’s extraordinary achievements but also a reminder of the transformative power of the arts in fostering community and resilience.